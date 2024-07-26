Prime Video Announces Season Renewals at San Diego Comic Con

Prime Video Announces Season Renewals at San Diego Comic Con

Today, at the packed panel “Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video’s Adult Animation Creators” at San Diego Comic-Con, Prime Video announced additional seasons for hit animated series Hazbin Hotel, Invincible, and Sausage Party: Foodtopia. Additionally, exclusive clips for the upcoming third season of The Legend of Vox Machina, premiering October 3, and new series Batman: Caped Crusader, premiering August 1, were revealed; as well as a first look at the infamous Invincible blue suit design which will be featured in the upcoming third season of the show. All series stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Invincible executive producer Robert Kirkman announced the season four renewal for the series, which is co-produced by Skybound Animation and Amazon MGM Studios. The series recently received its first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Sterling K. Brown. Hazbin Hotel, from A24 and Bento Box Entertainment, has been renewed for a third and fourth season, which was announced by executive producer Vivienne Medrano. The Sausage Party: Foodtopiasecond season renewal was announced during the panel via video by executive producer and star Seth Rogen and executive producer Evan Goldberg. The series is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Season Three of The Legend of Vox Machina on October 3, a clip featuring our beloved band of misfits, including their friend Gilmore, was shown in the room. The clip depicts them taking on a group of guards in the city of Ank’Harel, where they choose to fight or to flee. The series is from Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse.

The multi-title panel featured executive producers Robert Kirkman (Invincible), Vivienne Medrano (Hazbin Hotel), Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Kyle Hunter (Sausage Party: Foodtopia).

Fans can catch the world premiere screening for Batman: Caped Crusader on Saturday July 27 at San Diego Comic-Con with executive producer Matt Reeves and cast members Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, and Minnie Driver. Batman: Caped Crusader is from from Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

About Hazbin Hotel:

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 111 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.

Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Joel Kuwahara and Dana Tafoya-Cameron, and Scott Greenberg (Season One) also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy winning A24 and FOX Entertainment’s Emmy award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.

About Invincible:

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

About Sausage Party: Foodtopia:

Based on the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, season one of the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, Edward Norton, Will Forte and Sam Richardson lend their voices to the animated series.

Season one of Sausage Party: Foodtopia is executive produced by Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who also serve as showrunners. Shaffir and Hunter co-wrote the 2016 animated feature film with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce via Point Grey Pictures, Madeline Blair oversees for Point Grey Pictures. Conrad Vernon, who co-directed the feature film, returns as director for the series and also executive produces alongside Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein. Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios. The original film was a co-production between Columbia Pictures and Great Beyond.

About The Legend of Vox Machina:

Everything is at stake in the long-awaited Season Three of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria.

The Legend of Vox Machina is an Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse production for Prime Video. The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O’Brien (Marvel’s Avengers), Matthew Mercer (Bauldur’s Gate 3), Marisha Ray (Fallout 76), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel’s Avengers). The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth).

About Batman: Caped Crusader:

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

See also Collector's Call Renewed for Season Four The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

About Prime Video

Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry andFederer; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites American Fiction and The Boys in the Boat; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports includingFootball, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry andFederer; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household . Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles, including blockbusters such as Challengers and The Fall Guy, via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy content such as Jury Duty and Bosch: Legacy free with ads on Freevee. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo