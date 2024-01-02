Breaking
TV News

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview

By Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion PreviewTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview

 

BRAVO’S ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY’ RIVETING THREE-PART REUNION BEGINS TUESDAY, JAN. 9 AT 8 P.M. ET/PT

  

·       The three-part reunion for Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” begins Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Uncensored, extended reunion episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

 

·       Host Andy Cohen sits down with housewives Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia,Heather Gay,Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks andWhitney Rose. Mary Cosby also joins.

 

·       After a shocking revelation, the ladies come face-to-face with one another for the first time since their trip to Bermuda to lay everything on the table and rehash the eventful season.

 

 

“Reunion Part I” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The ladies reunite in New York to discuss the season’s highs and lows. New housewife Monica sets the record straight about her past – from her affair, history with the Mormon church and how she became an informant in her ex-friend’s criminal case. Angie confronts Monica and Meredith about the rumors regarding her husband and the Greek Mafia. 

  

“Reunion Part II” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In Part II of the reunion, Monica breaks down while reflecting on her relationship with her mother. The rift between Angie and Monica grows as they disagree about the unseen events from Greek Easter. The group is joined by Mary, who comes to Monica’s defense and sheds light on where she currently stands with the rest of the women. 

See also  Married to Medicine Recap for Chanel Charade

  

“Reunion Part III” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Tensions reach a boiling point in the conclusion of an intense reunion. Heather’s bombshell admission about her black eye forces Andy and the group to question her timing and past loyalty. Monica is in the hot seat once again as she defends her motivation for participating in a social media account.

  

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television) with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon and Tamara Blaich serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

