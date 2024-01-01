Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80

Breaking
By Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Actor Richard Moll, who played the role of Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon on the hit series Night Court, has died. He was 80 years old.

No cause of death was released as of press time, but it is said that he died comfortably in his home.

In addition to Night Court, Richard appeared in several other TV shows and movies, including Mighty Max, The Facts of Life, But I’m a Cheerleader and Jingle All the Way. He also did extensive voice work throughout his decades long career.

He is survived by his two children Chloe and Mason and two stepchildren Cassandra and Morgan.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

By Sammi Turano

