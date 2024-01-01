Breaking
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/26/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/29/2023
The Color Purple Earns SOFEE
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/3/2023
Biosphere Sneak Peek
Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/22/2023
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Catchy Comedy Network Honors Richard Moll
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/19/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/10/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/4/2023
Aberrance Sneak Peek
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
Waitress: The Musical Sneak Peek
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/5/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/1/2023
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/2/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/28/2023
When Evil Lurks Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Recap for 10/5/2023
Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter
Gerry Turner Takes a Wife in Golden Bachelor’s First Finale
The Masked Singer: A Double Unmasking
Farmer Wants a Wife Bachelors Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie Highlights
Expats Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Finale Recap for 12/14/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024 #Bravo #Bravo Tv #Recap #rhop #the real housewives of potomac #The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Season:8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Candiace Dillard, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Boalch Darby, Nneka Ihim -- (Photo by: Jai Lennard/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023

-What is it with everyone playing pickleball these days? Also, how is it supposed to be healing for anyone?

-NOT a Facebook unfollow! What a way to let someone know a friendship is OVER!!!

-Gizelle and Robyn’s waiter is very cute.

-As an aside, how hard is it for these women to have basic manners? They were both kind of rude to the waiter. They did say thank you, but they seemed kind of….dismissive?

-The ladies wondering about the waiter’s age…..I was wondering too…..and am glad they asked. He is too young for me, but seems sweet.

-The onion rings Gizelle has with her crab cake look amazing….all that food looks delicious.

-It is so nice to see Candiace and her mom finally getting along.

-Hopefully now she can work things out with Chris as well.

-This pickleball game is going to end in disaster…..especially since everyone is harping on the Chris debacle.

-This game is boring AF….ugh, this is all they could come up with for an episode?

-Okay, now the eating of pickles is something I can get behind!

-Andddddd………….let the fighting begin!

-How does one submit a name to a shrine? Seriously, I had no idea this was a thing.

-I am so confused as to what a shrine is supposed to do. Honestly, I would love to have someone explain it to me.

-Demons are coming to get them because of food falling  and catching fire? I am so confused.

See also  The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023

-Why was the food against the fence in the first place? That was dumb.

-Are these people really fighting over how to use Facebook? This episode is stupid.

-OMG, now it is who unfollowed whom…are they in high school? Sheesh.

-Say it with your chest…..wtf is happening right now?

-This episode went by so fast….but nothing actually happened.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Sing Sing for Your SupperThe Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Sing Sing for Your Supper The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Jiminy CricketsThe Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for Jiminy Crickets https://www.tvgrapevine.com/2021/07/the-real-housewives-of-potomac-recap-for-jiminy-crickets/The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for 8/1/2021 Default ThumbnailThe Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for The Rumor Mill

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023

Recaps

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023

Recaps

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023

Previews videos

Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek