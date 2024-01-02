Breaking
Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/15/2023
Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2023 Preview
CBS Announces 2024 Schedule
Young Sheldon to End in 2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/17/2023
CBS Releases Statement Regarding the Death of Norman Lear
Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/27/2023
Pig Killer Sneak Peek
Prime Video to Collaborate with Octavia Spencer
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/30/2023
Olivia Rodrigo Releases Can’t Catch Me Now
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Only Murders in the Building Recap for Sitzprobe
Fly Skinz Drops New Single
South to Black Power Sneak Peek
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Candy Cane Lane Kickoff News
Southern Hospitality Season 2 Premiere Date Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Archie Sneak Peek
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/16/2023
Three Chaplains Sneak Peek
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
BravoCon 2023 Day 1 News
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
Good Cop, Bad Cop Preview
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/11/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
AGT Fantasy League to Air in 2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/14/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/16/2023
Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter
Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024 #david spade #fox #Recap #Snake Oil #Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023
Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023SNAKE OIL: Host and Producer David Spade. SNAKE OIL is set to premiere Wednesday, Sept. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2023 Jeff Lipsky/FOX

Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023

-This week’s Snake Oil features Alex with Ice -T and Lance with Natasha Leggero.

-Alex and Ice-T look into Luggage Gone Wild and Alibi Agency. They watch the infomercials for each and question the inventors.

-They invest $6,000 in Luggage Gone Wild, giving Lance and Natasha the chance to poach Alibi Agency.

-Alibi Agency is SNAKE OIL!!!

-Lance and Natasha did not poach Alibi Agency, but David Spade did take a business card.

-Lance and Natasha consider That’s What She Said and Sick Buddy. After seeing the infomercials and interrogating the inventors, they invest $8,000 in That’s What She Said, with Alex and Ice-T being given the chance to poach in Sick Buddy.

-That’s What She Said is SNAKE OIL!!!!

-Alex and Ice-T poached for $5,000.

-Lance and Natasha choose to learn more about Frank’s Angry Art and Rainbow Luv Pets. After watching the infomercials and questioning the inventors, they invest in Rainbow Luv Pets.

-Alex and Ice-T choose Yummy Covers and Candwich. After the usual infomercial watching and questioning, they invest in Yummy Covers.

-Yummy Covers is SNAKE OIL!!!

-Rainbow Luv Pets is REAL and sends Lance and Natasha to the Snake Pit!

-Lance and Natasha decide to check out all five products.

-Defender Bro is REAL!

-Moss Mat is REAL!

Clean Up on Aisle Wine is REAL!

-Kanso Dryer is SNAKE OIL!!!

-Selfie Feet is REAL!!

-Lance and Natasha win the bank!

-More next week, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tunde the Boy King

Related posts:

Snake Oil Recap for 9/27/2023Snake Oil Recap for 9/27/2023 Snake Oil Recap for 10/4/2023Snake Oil Recap for 10/4/2023 Snake Oil Recap for 10/11/2023Snake Oil Recap for 10/11/2023 Snake Oil Recap for 11/8/2023Snake Oil Recap for 11/8/2023

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/15/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024
Recaps

Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024
Recaps

Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/17/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023

videos What to Watch

What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season

Recaps

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/15/2023

Recaps

Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023

Jung. © copyright 2021 lauren schoepfer photography, llc.