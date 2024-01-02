Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023
-This week’s Snake Oil features Alex with Ice -T and Lance with Natasha Leggero.
-Alex and Ice-T look into Luggage Gone Wild and Alibi Agency. They watch the infomercials for each and question the inventors.
-They invest $6,000 in Luggage Gone Wild, giving Lance and Natasha the chance to poach Alibi Agency.
-Alibi Agency is SNAKE OIL!!!
-Lance and Natasha did not poach Alibi Agency, but David Spade did take a business card.
-Lance and Natasha consider That’s What She Said and Sick Buddy. After seeing the infomercials and interrogating the inventors, they invest $8,000 in That’s What She Said, with Alex and Ice-T being given the chance to poach in Sick Buddy.
-That’s What She Said is SNAKE OIL!!!!
-Alex and Ice-T poached for $5,000.
-Lance and Natasha choose to learn more about Frank’s Angry Art and Rainbow Luv Pets. After watching the infomercials and questioning the inventors, they invest in Rainbow Luv Pets.
-Alex and Ice-T choose Yummy Covers and Candwich. After the usual infomercial watching and questioning, they invest in Yummy Covers.
-Yummy Covers is SNAKE OIL!!!
-Rainbow Luv Pets is REAL and sends Lance and Natasha to the Snake Pit!
-Lance and Natasha decide to check out all five products.
-Defender Bro is REAL!
-Moss Mat is REAL!
Clean Up on Aisle Wine is REAL!
-Kanso Dryer is SNAKE OIL!!!
-Selfie Feet is REAL!!
-Lance and Natasha win the bank!
-More next week, stay tuned!