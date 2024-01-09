Breaking
PaleyFest 2023 News
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 12/7/2023
Critics Choice Association to Honor Harrison Ford
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
Derek Magyar Chats with TVGrapevine
On the Rise to Air on MAVTV
In The Know Sneak Peek
Friends Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
The Persian Version Wins SOFEE
Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Friends Cast Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/14/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/4/2024
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/17/2023
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/18/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/16/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 10/25/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 10/5/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for 11/5/2023
Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story Preview
Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce
BLACKPINK: A VR Encore Preview
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024
Merry Elfin’ Christmas Special to Air on Fox
The Voice Announces New Winner
Catchy Comedy Network Honors Richard Moll
The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/2/2023
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/3/2023
SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal to End Strike
The Brothers Sun Preview
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/10/2023
Fly Skinz Drops New Single
Fox 2023 Holiday Schedule
Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 9/28/2023
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
ABC Announces 2024 Schedule
Tue. Jan 9th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

TV News

PaleyFest 2023 News

By Sammi Turano Jan 9, 2024 #PaleyFest #PaleyFest 2023 #PaleyFest 2023 News

PaleyFest 2023 News

 
The 2023 Schedule Showcases Exclusive Cast and Creative Team Discussions from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry, CBS’s The Amazing Race, Disney+ and Hulu’s Goosebumps, NBC’s Quantum Leap, Netflix’s Love is Blind, OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Prime Video’s Invincible, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®’s Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court, and TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé; Talent Lineup Includes D’Amelio Family, Lee Eisenberg, Carlos King, Julianne Hough, Phil Keoghan, Dawn Porter, Deborah Pratt, Alfonso Ribeiro, Shaun Robinson, Robert Kirkman, and more.
(New York, NY) –  The Paley Center for Media announced today its 17th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews lineup featuring exclusive conversations with the stars, creatives, and innovators behind a selection of the season’s most anticipated new and returning series. PaleyFest Fall TV Previews provide audiences with an exclusive sneak peek at the most anticipated and buzzworthy series of the upcoming fall television season. Citi is the returning Official Sponsor and Official Card of PaleyFest Fall TV Previews.
PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will be available to the public on Friday, September 22 on the Paley Center for Media’s YouTube Channel. Citi cardmembers along with Paley Members can be the first to view programs on Tuesday, September 19, ahead of the general public. To receive early access, please visit paleyfest.org/previews to learn more about becoming a Member of the Paley Center. For more information about the benefits of being a Citi cardmember, including information regarding early access to the programs featured, please visit citientertainment.com.
“As we proudly announce our annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews lineup, we are excited to continue our tradition of providing television enthusiasts with an exclusive glimpse into the upcoming fall television season,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO, The Paley Center for Media. “This year’s remarkable lineup, featuring discussions with industry luminaries, stars, and creative visionaries, promises to be a captivating experience for all. We thank our returning Official Sponsor, Citi, for their continued support, which allows us to bring this exceptional event to audiences worldwide.”
PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will include conversations with the cast and creative teams from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry, CBS’s The Amazing Race, Disney+’s Goosebumps, Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show, NBC’s Quantum Leap, Netflix’s Love is Blind, OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Prime Video’s Invincible, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME’s Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court, and TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé.
PaleyFest Fall TV Previews supports the Paley Center’s many programming and education initiatives, including education workshops serving thousands of students annually, the PaleyImpact series featuring programs centered on today’s most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, as well as the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring more than 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs.
PaleyFest Fall TV Previews 2023 Lineup:
ABC’s Dancing with the Stars
Featured talent includes: Conrad Green, Showrunner; Carrie Ann Inaba, Judge; Bruno Tonioli, Judge; Derek Hough, Judge; Alfonso Ribeiro, Co-Host; Julianne Hough, Co-Host
Moderator: George Pennacchio, Entertainment Reporter, KABC7 Eyewitness News
Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry 
Featured talent includes: Lee Eisenberg, Showrunner & Executive Producer; Sarah Adina Smith, Director (Episodes 101/102); Cat Smith, Production Designer; Courtney McBroom, Food Consultant
Moderator: Jessica Radloff, Senior West Coast Editor, Glamour 
CBS’s The Amazing Race
Featured talent includes: Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, Co-Creators and Executive Producers; Phil Keoghan, Host and Executive Producer
Moderator: Mike Bloom, Contributing Writer, Parade 
Disney+ and Hulu’s Goosebumps
Featured talent includes: Pavun Shetty, Executive Producer; Conor Welch, Executive Producer; Cynthia Summers, Costume Designer; Dan Hermansen, Production Designer
Moderator: Patrick Gomez, Executive Editor, Entertainment Weekly
Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show 
Featured talent includes: Marc D’Amelio; Heidi D’Amelio; Dixie D’Amelio; Charli D’Amelio
Moderator: Keltie Knight, Emmy Award-Winning TV Host
NBC’s Quantum Leap
Featured talent includes: Deborah Pratt, Executive Producer; Chris Grismer, Executive Producer & Producing Director; Mayling Cheng, Production Designer; Genevieve Tyrrell, Costume Designer
Moderator: Jim Halterman, West Coast Bureau Chief, TV Guide Magazine
Netflix’s Love is Blind
Featured talent includes: Chris Coelen, Creator and Executive Producer; Ally Simpson, Executive Producer
Moderator: Breanne L. Heldman, Senior Editor, People 
OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville
Featured talent includes: Carlos King, Executive Producer; Kimmi Scott, Cast; Maurice Scott, Cast
Moderator: Danielle Canada, Managing Editor, Bossip 
Prime Video’s Invincible
Featured talent includes: Robert Kirkman, Co-Creator & Executive Producer
Moderator: Dan Casey, Senior Editor, Nerdist 
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME’s Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court 
Featured talent includes: Dawn Porter, Director
Moderator: Eric Deggans, TV Critic, NPR
TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé
Featured talent includes: Gino Palazzolo, Cast; Emily Bieberly, Cast; Kobe Blaise, Cast; Tim Malcolm, Cast
Moderator: Shaun Robinson, Host, 90 Day Fiancé Tell All’s
For more updates, please visit paleycenter.org or follow @PaleyCenter on Twitter InstagramFacebook YouTube, LinkedIn.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  Fox Orders Snake Oil

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailThe Amazing Race: Recap for January 3, 2018 Celebrity Spotlight: Bill Parks Valentino Goes Deliberately Feminine for Fall 2018 Finland’s Down’s model Maija makes strides on catwalk

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

TV News

On the Rise to Air on MAVTV

Sammi Turano Jan 9, 2024
TV News

In The Know Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano Jan 9, 2024
TV News

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview

Sammi Turano Jan 9, 2024

You Missed

TV News

PaleyFest 2023 News

Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 12/7/2023

Misc.

Critics Choice Association to Honor Harrison Ford

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024

We’re deep into this new technology called the internet. How to perform the fish pose with feet back properly.