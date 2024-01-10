Breaking
Lego Masters Recap for 10/26/2023
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
Letterkenny Final Season Preview
The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2024
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Night Court Recap for The Roz Affair
In The Know Sneak Peek
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/12/2023
Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Natalee Holloway Murder After Nearly Two Decades
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023
The Masked Singer Results for 11/29/2023
Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris to Host We Are Family
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/26/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/22/2023
Unsolved Mysteries Behind the Legacy Highlights and Recap
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 12/7/2023
Mean Girls Sneak Peek
PaleyFest 2023 News
Critics Choice Association to Honor Harrison Ford
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
Derek Magyar Chats with TVGrapevine
On the Rise to Air on MAVTV
Friends Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
The Persian Version Wins SOFEE
Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Friends Cast Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/14/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/4/2024
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/17/2023
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/18/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/16/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 10/25/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 10/5/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for 11/5/2023
Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story Preview
BLACKPINK: A VR Encore Preview
Wed. Jan 10th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Lego Masters Recap for 10/26/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 10, 2024 #cirque du Soliel #fox #lego masters #Lego Masters Recap for 10/26/2023 #Recap #will arnett
Lego Masters Recap for 10/26/2023LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Contestants Emilee and Kelly with Judges Jamie Berard and Host Will Arnett in the “Is It Brick?” episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Thursday, Nov. 2 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2023 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

Lego Masters Recap for 10/26/2023

Lego Masters on Fox opens with a Cirque du Soleil performance. This leads up to the announcement of this week’s challenge. Will Arnett tells them that they will build their own high-flying stunt creation…in teams. Amy and Jamie will judge, as per usual.

Four pairs will be on each team and they must put their heads together to make a build consisting of four acts: contortionist, balancing, flying and high wire. When it is presented, the Cirque du Soliel will return and perform side by side with the build.

 

Team Cirque: Aubree and Ryan (contortionist), Emilee and Kelly (flying), Alyson and Melanie (balancing) and Paul and Nealita (high wire)

Team Soliel: Neena and Sam (contortionist), Christopher and Robert (flying), Poppy and Ben (balancing) and Luis and Alex (high wire)

 

The teams get to work. Team Soliel does a sun and moon love story with a space theme.

Team Cirque does an underwater theme with a human becoming a mermaid.

 

Team Soliel decides to really use teamwork to their advantage and have everybody use their strengths in the build, therefore making it harder to choose a bottom two if their team loses.

 

Team Cirque, on the other hand, has everyone just do their own build with their chosen act. This comes back to bite them since their build is mismatched and it causes a lot of tension.

 

Will, Amy and Jamie walks around as per usual, giving commentary and talking about what they want to see, including ‘aligned builds’ and ‘fantastic performances’ that bring the build to life. They are all curious to see how the different teamwork approaches work.

See also  The Masked Singer 5 Finale Recap: The Winner Is......

 

Aubree and Ryan struggle and worry about their portion of the build, especially when Amy tells them to make the mermaid, fish and seaweed move.

 

Twist! The duo who has the best build will win a trip to Vegas to see a Cirque du Soliel show.

 

Sam struggles with the gears on his build, causing him to get agitated…especially since he can’t use the Golden Brick to save him and Neena.

 

Before long, it is time to present the builds. As always, the judges give the pros and cons of each one before saying everyone did so well that there is no elimination.

 

Aubree and Ryan win the Vegas trip.

 

More next week, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Lego Masters Season Two Premiere RecapLego Masters Season Two Premiere Recap Lego Masters Recap for June 8, 2021Lego Masters Recap for June 8, 2021 Lego Masters Recap for June 15, 2021: Make and ShakeLego Masters Recap for June 15, 2021: Make and Shake Lego Masters Recap for June 22, 2021Lego Masters Recap for June 22, 2021

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 10, 2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 9, 2024
Recaps

Night Court Recap for The Roz Affair

Sammi Turano Jan 9, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Lego Masters Recap for 10/26/2023

Celebrity Death

Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51

Celebrity Scandals/Crime

Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance

Previews videos

Letterkenny Final Season Preview

We’re deep into this new technology called the internet.