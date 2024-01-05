Breaking
cold cases Missing Persons Mysteries and Crime True Crime

Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Natalee Holloway Murder After Nearly Two Decades

By Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024
Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Natalee Holloway Murder After Nearly Two DecadesPeople.com

Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Natalee Holloway Murder After Nearly Two Decades

 

Joran van der Sloot, who was long suspected of killing Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway in 2005, finally confessed to her murder. The dancer had been on a school trip to Aruba when she was killed in 2005.

 

According to his confession, he killed her after she refused his sexual advances when they were exiting a bar. Due to the disturbing details of her death, TVGrapevine has chosen to redact the specific details of his confession.

 

Natalee’s mother Beth, who spent eighteen years searching and waiting for answers, gave a powerful victim impact statement after the confession.

 

“You have finally admitted that, in fact, you murdered her,” Beth Holloway said in her victim impact statement, AL.com and WBRC reported. “You terminated her dreams, her potential, her possibilities, when you bludgeoned her to death in 2005.”

“You didn’t get what you wanted from Natalee, your sexual satisfaction, so you brutally killed her. I have no doubt she would have made all her dreams come true. She really would have.”

“This confession means we have finally reached the end of this never-ending nightmare,” she concluded.

 

Joran van der Sloot was already in prison for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores Ramirez.

 

Although the statute of limitations is up in Aruba for Natalee’s case, he will stand trial in Alabama.

See also  The Diary of Martha Moxley to Air on 48 Hours

 

His sentence in the U.S. will run concurrently to his sentence in Peru, where he is being held for Stephany’s murder.

 

If he is released from prison in Peru early, he would then serve the remainder of his 20-year sentence in the U.S., AL.com reports.

At this point, he will be in prison until 2043, WBRC reports. He also must pay Beth Holloway $250,100 in restitution after extorting money from her in exchange for being told the location of Natalee’s remains.

 

Joran van der Sloot’s Sentencing Details as per Fox News:

  • Will serve U.S. sentence in Peruvian custody
  • Will serve remainder of sentence in U.S. if he is released from Peruvian custody earlier than anticipated
  • Ordered to pay $25,100 in restitution immediately
  • Ordered to pay $200 special assessment
  • Must not re-enter U.S. without permission of Homeland Security
  • May be forever refused admission to enter U.S.
  • Waived his right to appeal both his conviction and sentence

 

More details will be revealed as they become available.

