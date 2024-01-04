Breaking
GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced
The Marvels Final Preview
Sammi’s Favorite Things Friends Edition: The One With The Mugs
Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals Preview
Pay or Die Sneak Peek
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/11/2023
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/12/2023
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
What to Watch: Explorer Lake of Fire
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/2/2023
The Voice Finale Guests Announced
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/13/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/15/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
Unsung Hero Preview
Only Murders in the Building Recap for Sitzprobe
Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story Preview
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/3/2023
Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/12/2023
CBS News to Air Warming Signs
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023
Pig Killer Sneak Peek
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Central Perk Mugs
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/17/2023
Below Deck Season 11 Premiere Date Announced
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are Married
How to Have Your Emily in Paris Moment
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/2/2023
Holly Madison Returns to ID
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/30/2023
Southern Hospitality Season 2 Premiere Date Announced
Gen V Special Preview
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023
The Masked Singer Reveal for 12/13/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 9/26/2023
Silent Night Sneak Peek
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/27/2023
Thu. Jan 4th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Movies

GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced

By Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024 #GOING TO MARS THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT #GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced #movies

GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced 

Film Forum is pleased to present the US theatrical premiere of Michèle Stephenson & Joe Brewster’s, on Friday, November 3.

“I say, the trip to Mars can only be understood through Black Americans /… When we go to Mars… / It’s Middle Passage.” Poet and activist Nikki Giovanni – witty, no-nonsense, brilliant – resists the conventional in life and art, more than ever at age 80. Promoting a poetry collection while fighting breast cancer and reconciling with her son, Giovanni also resists the straightforward documentary probe: “I remember what is important and I make up the rest.”

Filmmakers Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson (AMERICAN PROMISE) craft a rich, inventive portrait imbued with Giovanni’s poetry (voiced by Taraji P. Henson), intercut with hilariously spiky speaking gig highlights (re: her mastectomy + new hearing aid, “I took a tit off and added an ear”) and archival clips, including Giovanni’s legendary 1971 conversation with James Baldwin.

GOING TO MARS premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival where it won the Grand Jury Prize, U.S. Documentary. The film will also screen in the Spotlight section of the upcoming 61st New York Film Festival.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

SHUDDER welcomes Summer with an exclusive collection of films Shudder Streaming List For July 2018 Shudder Announces Friday the 13th News Default ThumbnailRedbox’s Halloween Movie Survey
See also  Sammi’s Favorite Things: An Hour to Kill

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Movies Previews videos

Unsung Hero Preview

Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024
Misc. Movies

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024
Movies Music Previews videos

NSYNC Debuts as Trolls

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024

You Missed

Movies

GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced

Previews videos

The Marvels Final Preview

Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things Friends Edition: The One With The Mugs

Previews videos

Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals Preview

Free sgd credit online casino. Recap.