Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance

Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance

Nigel Lythgoe, who was an executive producer and judge on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance stepped down from the show. The news comes days after sexual assault accusations came out against him, most notably from Paula Abdul, who worked with him on American Idol.

“I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series,” Lythgoe, 74, announced in a statement to Variety on Friday, January 5. “I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

There is no word as to who will be replacing him on the show, which is currently filming its 18th season.

More information will be released as it becomes available.