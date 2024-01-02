Breaking
Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/27/2023
Pig Killer Sneak Peek
Prime Video to Collaborate with Octavia Spencer
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/30/2023
Olivia Rodrigo Releases Can’t Catch Me Now
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Only Murders in the Building Recap for Sitzprobe
Fly Skinz Drops New Single
South to Black Power Sneak Peek
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Candy Cane Lane Kickoff News
Southern Hospitality Season 2 Premiere Date Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/17/2023
Archie Sneak Peek
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/16/2023
Three Chaplains Sneak Peek
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
BravoCon 2023 Day 1 News
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
Good Cop, Bad Cop Preview
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/11/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
AGT Fantasy League to Air in 2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/14/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/16/2023
Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter
Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023
Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story Sneak Peek
SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal to End Strike
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023
Freud’s Last Session Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
Lego Masters Finale Recap for 12/14/2023
Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024 #ABC #Alfonso Ribero #bruno tonioli #carrie ann inaba #dancing with the stars #Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023 #Derek Hough #dwts #Julianne Hough #Recap
Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023DANCING WITH THE STARS - ÒLatin Night - 3202" - The 13 remaining couples heat up the ballroom floor with all-new dances performed to music celebrating Latin heritage. ÒLatin NightÓ will air TUESDAY, OCT. 3 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, MAURICIO UMANSKY, EMMA SLATER

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023

It is Latin Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars! Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After a spicy group number, we get down to business.

Artem Chigvintsev has COVID, so Ezra Sosa is filling in as Charity Lawson’s partner.

 

Star: Lele Pons

Claim to Fame: Social media star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Samba

Sammi: The dance is good and has a lot of fire and spice. She has the technique down and their chemistry is red-hot!

Derek: It was spicy and she attacked the dance.

Bruno: They are the life and soul of the party, but need polish.

Carrie Ann: It was incredible and she set the place on fire.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

 

 

Star: Tyson Beckford

Claim to Fame: Model

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: Those lifts are on point and he seems to be having way too much fun with it….this is so much better than last week! He is certainly gaining confidence.

Bruno: It is so much better than last week!

Carrie Ann: Complete difference this week!

Derek: It was fantastic!

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

 

Star: Barry Williams

Claim to Fame: Brady Bunch star

Pro: Peta Murgatroyd

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: He looks like he is having the time of his life out there. While the technique needs some work, he makes up for it with spirit and heart.

Carrie Ann: He is comfortable in his body, but he was out of sync.

Derek: He loves watching him, but gives him pointers to keep from slipping.

Bruno: He gives him places to improve, but loved it!

Scores: 5-5-5=15/30

See also  Celebrity Big Brother 3 Quick-Cap for 2/18/2022

 

Star: Adrian Peterson

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Samba

Sammi: It has the moves, the chemistry and the fun to make it stand out and make me smile from start to finish.

Derek: He can see the joy and love of dance in his performance.

Bruno: He did well but can soften it.

Carrie Ann: He has athletic prowess but needs refinement.

Score: 5-5-5=15/30

 

Star: Mira Sorvino

Claim to Fame: Oscar winning actress

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: This dance is dedicated to a friend who was also her salsa teacher. I can say that she did her proud because this was incredible. She still seems a bit timid, but she got the technique down pat.

Bruno: She delivered everything tastefully.

Carrie Ann: She needs more confidence, but did well…and is a dancer!

Derek: She needs more attack, but overall did a good job.

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

Star: Xochitl Gomez

Claim to Fame: Marvel star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: This is by far the best dance of the night so far…it has everything, technique, fire, excitement and everything in between! I love it.

Carrie Ann: Salsa is her superpower and she is like a young Rita Moreno.

Derek: It was exceptional!

Bruno: It was a power salsa.

Scores:8-8-8=24/30

 

Star: Ariana Madix

Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Samba

Sammi: The dance is sexy AF…..she has some talent. WOW, the two of them have hot chemistry and she really seems to be taking what he tells her to heart and putting it all into her dancing.

Derek: The samba rolls were impressive and she is a natural performer. She just needs some refinement.

Bruno: It was hot and so sexy…but she missed one step.

Carrie Ann: She did well, but needs to finish her movements.

See also  ICYMI: Law and Order Quick-Cap for 3/10/2022

Scores: 6-7-7=20/30

 

Star: Maurico Umansky

Claim to Fame: RHOBH and Buying Beverly Hills

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: He definitely improved from last week. There is more passion and technique in his routine, making it obvious that he is taking this seriously. There is a mistake, but they powered through.

Bruno: There were a lot of mistakes but he is a Latin lover.

Carrie Ann: She agrees with the mistakes but compares him to Kelly Monaco.

Derek: A setback leads to a comeback.

Scores: 4-4-4=12/30

 

Star: Alyson Hannigan

Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy, HIMYM

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Tango

Sammi: That is a vast improvement from last week! Damn, girl! It has a lot of good technique, plus she seems to be adding her own flavor and spin to it, making it even more special.

Carrie Ann: It was beautiful and a great comeback.

Derek: It was all there and he is so proud of her.

Bruno: It was full of focus and drama.

Scores: 7-6-6=20/30

 

Star: Charity Lawson

Claim to Fame: The Bachelor/Bachelorette

Pro: Ezra Sosa (subbing for Artem)

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: I am impressed that she was able to adapt to a new partner on such short notice. I also adore Ezra! They did a great job and she is proving to be a contender this season.

Derek: They did well, but she needs to work with connecting with her partners.

Bruno: She was working it!

Carrie Ann: She offers some pointers but enjoyed it.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

 

Star: Harry Jowsey

Claim to Fame: Too Hot to Handle

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: That was….fun and interesting. He seems like he got a bit lost through part of the routine, but made up for it with his spirit.

Bruno: He sees effort but offers places to improve.

See also  The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023

Carrie Ann: He is improving and being inexperienced is what the show is all about.

Derek: He was ahead of the music, but did well.

Scores: 5-5-5=15/30

 

Star: Jamie Lynn Spears

Claim to Fame: Zoey 101, Sweet Magnolias

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: It was a lot of fun and despite making a couple of mistakes, she seems to have given it her all.

Carrie Ann: She gives some pointers on where to improve.

Derek: She improved from last week.

Bruno: She came out of her shell and did a good job.

Scores: 6-5-5=16/30

 

Star: Jason Mraz

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Rumba

Sammi: What a way to end the evening! WOW, he has some moves and really seems to be taking this seriously…..he is putting everything into this dance and it is obvious how much he wants to do well.

Derek: He gushes over how much he loved it!

Bruno: He is impressed with how well he did with the more difficult moves.

Carrie Ann: She points out a misstep but thinks it was exceptional.

Score: 8-8-8=24/30

 

Results: Alyson and Sasha, Lele and Brandon, Tyson and Jenna, Charity and Ezra, Harry and Rylee, Ariana and Pasha, Mira and Gleb, Xochitl and Val, Jason and Daniella, Barry and Peta and Maurico and Emma are all safe.

 

Adrian and Britt and Jamie Lynn and Alan are in the bottom two with Jamie Lynn and Alan going home.

 

More next week, stay tuned.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/10/2023Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/10/2023 Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/7/2023Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/7/2023 Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/21/2023Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/21/2023 Dancing With The Stars Semifinals Recap for 11/28/2023Dancing With The Stars Semifinals Recap for 11/28/2023

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024
Recaps

Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/27/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023

TV News

The Voice Announces New Winner

Previews videos

Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek

Previews videos

OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek