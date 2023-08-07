The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion 2 Snark and Highlights for 6/6/2023
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion 2 Snark and Highlights for 6/6/2023
-I am so confused…..are we supposed to be blaming the Lauritas, the Gorgas or the Manzos for Teresa and Joe going to jail?
-That Jaqueline/Jackie text is so stupid and petty…..but why does Dolores think Melissa going down for it?
-Teresa comparing this reunion to a colonic and Andy thinking it will be like taking the biggest shit of her life completely sent me…..
-Andy is so checked out of Nose Job Gate it is not even funny.
-I am so glad Rachel was able to legally adopt Jaiden, but the drama that occurred afterward is completely heartbreaking. I hope to God Louie was not involved in any of this,
-This namaste fight has me completely lost…..we went from yelling about Bo Dietl (who I met while interning in college, lovely man!) to shoving namaste up assholes…..make it make sense!
-Jen Fessler looks beautiful, but she was always beautiful, and I hope she knows that, and she did this work for herself and not because she is on TV.
-Does ANYONE really care that she slept with the dude from The Sopranos?
-I am SO excited for Jackie’s book. I already have it preordered.
-Hearing Jackie talk about the side effects of Ozempic is quite insightful. I hope she helps one person with it.
-Is anyone else completely tuning out Melessa and Teresa? I am so sick of their drama.
-Affair-Gate and Laura-Gate both need to end.
-The men listening to the women arguing and discussing what could happen makes me want to be in their group.
-Frankie! Missed you, babe! I also love how he is the voice of reason.
-Why is Louie shirtless?
-The faces Andy is making…..and him telling them to stop acting like kindergarteners is taking me out…..I think his two kids are more mature.
-Andy is literally over this entire reunion and I cannot say I blame him.
-I am so confused as to why Jennifer is upset over Olivia wanting to be a therapist after wanting to be a Broadway star. I wanted to be a Harlem Globetrotter, Vanna White, Erica Kane, a journalist, a legal analyst and a million other things as I was growing up. Maybe she saw what happened and wants to help others? It’s normal and valid.
-Can we get Bo on this reunion or WWHL to set the record straight once and for all?
-So now Louie is threatening one of Marge’s kids? I am so confused by all this.
-Dolores trying to stay out of the Marge/Teresa drama is the most mature thing I’ve seen from anyone in this franchise.
-Andy telling the ladies they are acting like assholes was what this reunion needed. Thank you!
-More next week, stay tuned.