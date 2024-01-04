Breaking
Dancing With The Stars Semifinals Recap for 11/28/2023

Dancing With The Stars Semifinals Recap for 11/28/2023DANCING WITH THE STARS - ÒSemi-Finals - 3210Ó Ð In the seasonÕs penultimate episode, each of the five couples will take the stage to showcase two all-new performances as they fight for a spot in the finale. The all-new episode of ÒDancing with the StarsÓ airs TUESDAY, NOV. 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV, CHARITY LAWSON

Dancing With The Stars Semifinals Recap for 11/28/2023

 

It is semifinals night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars! The remaining couples will do two new dances to prove they belong in the finals.  Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiero host, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

 

After an opening dance number, we get down to business.

 

Celebrity: Ariana Madix

Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance:  Jive

Sammi: What a fun way to begin the show! It is a fun, sexy, sassy dance and it is obvious that she loves being in the competition and performing.

Derek: It was a bit heavy, but she is running toward the finale.

Bruno: It was bright, sassy and sexy.

Carrie Ann: She asks about her injury (ribs) and says that it makes sense why she can’t move her arms fully.

Scores: 9-9-10=28/30

 

Celebrity: Jason Mraz

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Viennese waltz

Sammi: I love how he danced to his own song I Won’t Give Up. I have been waiting for this moment and it was so beautiful and everything I imagined and more in a Viennese waltz….beautiful musicality, wonderful lines, near-flawless technique.

Bruno: It was a beautiful and proper dance, but he needs more drive.

Carrie Ann: It was refined but lacked emotion.

Derek: He loves the song and thinks the dance is beautiful, but compares it to plucking guitar strings rather than strumming.

See also  What to Watch 5/13/19

Scores: 9-9-9=27/30

 

 

Celebrity: Xochitl Gomez

Claim to Fame: Babysitters Club on Netflix, Marvel

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Samba

Sammi: YAS QUEEN! YAS QUEEN!!! That is the way to do a samba….WOW, that was the best samba the show has ever seen. WOW!!!

Carrie Ann: It was spectacular and one of the most difficult routines she has ever seen.

Derek: HE LOVED IT!!!

Bruno: Everyone is partying after that dance.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

 

Celebrity: Charity Lawson

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/Bachelorette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Rumba

Sammi: That…..was………..pure………..perfection…….there is nothing else to say.

Derek: She made it look effortless, but lacked emotion.

Bruno: He thinks she emoted well.

Carrie Ann: This was a breakthrough.

Scores: 10-9-10=29/30

 

 

Celebrity: Alyson Hannigan

Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy and How I Met Your Mother

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Jive

Sammi: What a way to end this round! That was incredible and so much fun to watch…..I have to say, win or lose, her spirit and smiles were the best part of this season. Her dancing is also the most improved, which makes her one of my favorite contestants of all time.

Bruno: He loved the theme but saw some errors.

Carrie Ann: It was a tough routine, but she had a good journey. (goodbye message?)

Derek: She is a fighter and enjoyed watching her.

Scores: 9-8-8=25/30

 

 

Round 2

 

Celebrity: Jason Mraz

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Paso Doble

Sammi: This is HIS dance. He dominated the stage and owned every moment of the dance. He has improved with each passing week and he not only has the technique down pat, but literally captures the character of each dance.

See also  Bachelor in Paradise Snark and Highlights for 10/5/2023

Carrie Ann: She hugs him and calls it magic.

Derek: He paso-ed over the doble and it was proper and fierce.

Bruno: It was diabolical!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

 

Celebrity: Xochitl Gomez

Claim to Fame: Babysitters Club on Netflix, Marvel

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Waltz

Sammi: This made me cry…..wow……she is so angelic in this dance and is putting her all into the dance, showing how determination and hard work can take you far.

Derek: Len would have loved this.

Bruno: It was magnificent!

Carrie Ann: She touched her heart.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

 

Celebrity: Charity Lawson

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/Bachelorette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Quickstep

Sammi: Something about this dance has me smiling from ear to ear…..she is really in it to win it tonight and it shows. She is definitely another one who has vastly improved from day one. Alyson may be the most improved, but Charity is the one who grew the most in terms of improving her dancing and her performing as a whole.

Bruno: She brought sass and pizazz.

Carrie Ann: It was fun for all.

Derek: She made it look easy and exciting.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

 

Celebrity: Alyson Hannigan

Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy and How I Met Your Mother

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Waltz

Sammi: What a beautiful way for her to end her semifinals performances…..win or lose, she is the people’s champion. She is the most relatable and there is something about her that everyone can see in themselves on some level.

Carrie Ann: She is proud of her and thinks the dance was filled with emotion.

See also  The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Sutton's Gotta Give

Derek: This is her best dance and she is the perfect example of how to do the show.

Bruno: It was dreamy.

Scores: 8-9-9=26/30

 

Celebrity: Ariana Madix

Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance:  Foxtrot

Sammi: What a way to end the night. That was such a gorgeous dance….it had everything needed for a dance going into the finale and more….Ariana delivered like nobody’s business!

Derek: It was smooth, silky and sensual.

Bruno: She unleashed the fox in foxtrot.

Carrie Ann: It was a wonderful way to end the semifinals.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

 

Results! THERE IS NO ELIMINATION BECAUSE…..WHO CARES? THEY ARE ALL SO FABULOUS THEY BELONG THERE, SO ALL OF THIS WEEK’S SCORES WILL CARRY ON TO NEXT WEEK!!!!

