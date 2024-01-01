Breaking
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/19/2023
Waitress: The Musical Sneak Peek
Snake Oil Recap for 11/8/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/9/2023
The Persian Version Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/28/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/26/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/29/2023
The Color Purple Earns SOFEE
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/3/2023
Biosphere Sneak Peek
Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/22/2023
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Catchy Comedy Network Honors Richard Moll
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/19/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/10/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/4/2023
Aberrance Sneak Peek
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/5/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/1/2023
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/2/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/28/2023
When Evil Lurks Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Recap for 10/5/2023
Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter
Gerry Turner Takes a Wife in Golden Bachelor’s First Finale
Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024 #bb reindeer games #big brother #Big Brother Reindeer Games #Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023 #CBS #cbs big brother #julie Chen moonves #Recap
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023

 

It is night two of CBS’s Big Brother Reindeer Games. Last night, we saw Cameron leave after losing the Santa Showdown to Xavier. Only eight people remain: Xavier, Taylor, Nicole, Frankie, Cody, Britney, Danielle and Josh.

 

Britney and Danielle plan on targeting Cody and Frankie in order to break up the power duo.

 

Danielle is also in an alliance with Xavier, Josh and Taylor.

 

Frankie and Xavier bury the hatchet and claim there are no hard feelings.

 

Cody and Nicole discuss where he stands and think that if Frankie is safe, he will be as well.

 

We begin night two of challenges with another competition involving Christmas songs. This time, Jordan returns and tells them that they need to find which song on the list is not torn up. Britney and Taylor throw the competition because they don’t want to win and have to punish someone.

 

Cody wins and must choose three people to join his team for the next challenge. He chooses Nicole, Frankie and Xavier, making Danielle, Josh, Britney and Taylor the rival team.

 

Taylor is also given a punishment….to be revealed later.

 

The second competition is a Jingle Bell Brawl that has them decorating four trees with ornaments of different weights. They must keep them balanced in order to win. Taylor’s team has a fifth tree for the punishment.

 

The teams get to work, with Nicole struggling the most. It is a close call, but Britney, Taylor, Josh and Danielle win. They are all safe from elimination. However, they must choose one person from the losing team to be safe from the Santa Showdown.

See also  Vanderpump Rules Highlights and Snark for 11/9/2021

 

After the winners talk to members of the losing team, they decide that they are going to save Nicole because the guys are too strong.

 

Xavier is unhappy, but his alliance explains that he is not the target and they want either Cody or Frankie out.

 

The Showdown has the guys assemble gifts for five picky kids. The first two to complete it wins, the last one will be eliminated.

 

Xavier is the first to finish after two attempts in getting it correct.

 

Frankie finished second after replacing one of the other toys from the workshop….and after watching Xavier’s work.

 

Cody is eliminated and takes home fruit cake, courtesy of one of the boxes under the tree.

 

More Thursday, stay tuned!

 

 

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Big Brother Recap for 8/4/19 Big Brother 23 Premiere Recap for July 7, 2021Big Brother 23 Premiere Recap for July 7, 2021 Big Brother 23 Recap for July 14, 2021: Who Won POV?Big Brother 23 Recap for July 14, 2021: Who Won POV? Big Brother 23 Recap for July 15, 2021: Who Was Evicted First?Big Brother 23 Recap for July 15, 2021: Who Was Evicted First?

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/19/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

Snake Oil Recap for 11/8/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/9/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023

Celebrity Death

Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80

Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/19/2023

Previews videos

Waitress: The Musical Sneak Peek

What makes real madrid best club of the 20th century ? | detailed analysis [2023].