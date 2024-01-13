Breaking
Night Court Recap for Form Fetish
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/16/2023
Mayhem Sneak Peek
Big Brother Reindeer Games Cast Announced
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/7/2023
Silent Night Sneak Peek
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/5/2023
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
The Boys Season Four Trailer
In The Know Sneak Peek
The Beekeeper Sneak Peek
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
First Time Caller Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for The Roz Affair
Friends Cast Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry
Mean Girls Sneak Peek
Rick and Morty Season Seven Preview
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Doctor Who Holiday Special Sneak Peek
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023
Henry Kissinger Dead at 100
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 12/20/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/3/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Chelsea Handler Returns to Critics Choice Awards
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/4/2024
Lego Masters Recap for 11/4/2023
THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Sneak Peek
Bachelor in Paradise 9 Premiere Snark and Highlights
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 9/19/2023
Girl in the Video: Meet Andrew Lee Potts
Big Brother 25 Recap for 9/20/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for 11/5/2023
The Crown Final Season Preview
MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE Release Date Announced
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
The Masked Singer Reveal for 12/13/2023
THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
The Masked Singer Recap for 11/15/2023
Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2023 Winners
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/31/2023
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/5/2023
Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
America Ferrera to Receive SeeHer Award
Sat. Jan 13th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Night Court Recap for Form Fetish

By Sammi Turano Jan 13, 2024 #NBC #night court #Night Court Recap for Form Fetish #Recap
Night Court Recap for Form FetishNIGHT COURT -- "Form Fetish" Episode 202 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jackie Hoffman as Linda, John Gemberling as Bryant -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Night Court Recap for Form Fetish

The episode opens with Olivia and Dan working on a disorderly case where a guy named Mr. Crane is being tried for Windexing veggies. Abby gives him a fine, only to find that he was cleaning her gavel.

Gurgs tells him that he smells like a dirty martini with a Lemon Pledge twist as she takes him away.

 

Flobert tries to give her the next case, but he his knees locked due to being hurt while acting in Damn Yankees. Dan makes fun of him and wants a new clerk. Abby tells them that budget cuts caused a hiring freeze, so there is nothing that can be done. Olivia says cuts caused her to bring one from home, including the one she made her mom (which her mom wanted put back into clay because it would have more potential that she did). The lights go out due to budget cuts causing motion detection lights to be used. They all put on headlamps.

 

Later, Gurgs is looking for duct tape to use in place of handcuffs. She ands Olivia look in the storage room and find some old energy drink, which they decide to sell due to drinks being cut from the budget.

 

Abby meets with Linda to talk budget. She tries to explain the issue, but her request is denied. She then tells her to appeal her request, fill out paperwork and wait seventy business days for an answer. Abby vows to get her to use the yes stamp and give her what she wants, but Linda isn’t interested. Abby continues to argue, but only makes things worse for the court by arguing.

See also 

 

Abby talks to Dan about the issue, who is more worried about losing the shoe shine guys. She tells him about her meeting with Linda, which led to more things being cut….including silverware being cut and plastic cutlery being reused.

 

Dan decides to talk to Linda by bringing her flowers. She kicks out her assistant Bryant and googles Dan’s name to get dirt on him….and to add 24/7 construction on his street. The two continue to argue over what can be done.

 

Later on, Dan comes into the courtroom with Bryant, who is the new clerk….and happens to be Linda’s son. He also managed to get drinks back in the cafeteria, upsetting Olivia and Gurgs, for now thet are out of business. Abby is also upset because Bryant is more interested in playing his video game than helping out.

 

Olivia is back in the cafeteria, still trying to keep her and Gurgs in business. Gurgs tells her ab out a woman who drank two of the energy drinks and fought a wall….and won! Olivia tells her to charge for the fight next time and sends her back to work.

Meanwhile, Abby tries to get Bryant to care about his job….with no luck. He thinks she is his mentor and needs to be told what to do. She sends him over to Dan, who is happy to have the shoeshine guy back. As they talk, Linda returns to check in…..with Bryant trying to convince Dan to be his DAN-tor. Linda takes him away with the promise of an orange…which he isn’t allowed to peel.

See also  The Bachelor Recap for 2/8/21: Rejection, Roses and Returns

 

Gurgs is upset that Flobert is helping Olivia with the drink sales. Olivia says it is because he does a better job and he says he gets what he wants….like he did with his show role.

 

Dan complains about Bryant to Abby, who tells him to stick it out. He tries to get Bryant to get to work, but he is more interested in folding the newspaper for Dan. He calls a case for a Ms. Lipschitz, giving him the giggles. Abby says it is only a name and tries to get the case on the road. Abby lets Mrs. Lipschitz off on a warning and keeps making Bryant giggle by saying the name.

 

When the case is done, she sends Bryant on his way. Dan makes it clear that he is driving him crazy and will pay Flobert to throw him down the stairs. They go into the chambers to discuss it, but Abby is buzzed due to the energy drink. Dan gets her to focus and they decide to find a way to beat Linda at her own game. He drinks one as well to get as many ideas as Abby.

 

Gurgs tries to make more energy drinks since they are out. Olivia is not happy about this, but Gurgs says she is doing it so is she not replaced. They agree to shut down the business.

 

Dan and Abby get to work on beating Linda, but the effects from the energy drinks are doing more harm than good. However, they finally get it together enough to present an idea to Linda. She wants to say yes, but isn’t sure she can go against saying no.

See also  Battle of the Decades Recap for 9/6/2023

 

After she finally agrees to their terms, she convinces Linda to take Bryant back…as the episode comes to an end.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

ICYMI: Night Court Season One Finale RecapICYMI: Night Court Season One Finale Recap Night Court Recap for Bad SantaNight Court Recap for Bad Santa Night Court Recap for The Roz AffairNight Court Recap for The Roz Affair America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Bianca Ryan

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/7/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 13, 2024
Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/5/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 13, 2024
Recaps

Night Court Recap for Bad Santa

Sammi Turano Jan 13, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Night Court Recap for Form Fetish

TV News

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/16/2023

Previews videos

Mayhem Sneak Peek

TV News

Big Brother Reindeer Games Cast Announced