Breaking
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/11/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
Archie Sneak Peek
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
Olivia Rodrigo Releases Can’t Catch Me Now
AGT Fantasy League to Air in 2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/14/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/16/2023
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
The Voice Announces New Winner
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023
Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story Sneak Peek
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
Good Cop, Bad Cop Preview
SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal to End Strike
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023
Freud’s Last Session Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
Lego Masters Finale Recap for 12/14/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
Selling Sunset Season Seven Preview
The Boys Season Four Trailer
Nazrin Choudhury Discusses Red, White and Blue
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/16/2023
Bachelor in Paradise 9 Premiere Snark and Highlights
General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50
America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for 11/5/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/19/2023
Waitress: The Musical Sneak Peek
Snake Oil Recap for 11/8/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/9/2023
The Persian Version Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/28/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023
Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/11/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024 #bb reindeer games #big brother #Big Brother Reindeer Games #Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/11/2023 #chs big brother #julie Chen moonves #Recap
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/11/2023"Day 1" -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Cameron Hardin and Xavier Prather. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/11/2023

Big Brother Reindeer Games is a special holiday special reuniting several past guests: Britney Hayes, Danielle Reyes, Taylor Hale, Frankie Grande, Josh Martinez, Nicole Franzel, Cody Calafiore, Cameron Hardin and Xavier Prather.

They will all participate in three competitions per episode (for six episodes) and one person will be eliminated at the end of each one. The elimination will be determined by competing in Santa’s Showdown.

This was already filmed prior to the broadcast, so there will be no live feeds or live evictions.

 

Taylor arrives first, followed by Cody, Britney, Xavier and Danielle. Frankie arrives next, followed by Nicole, Josh and Cameron.

 

Santa arrives to explain the game. They will be playing for $100,000 and they will, as always have to expect the unexpected. There will be solo and team evictions. The final four will face off in a Reindeer Games competition for the win.

 

Danielle and Britney align and decide to target the stronger men, while trying to make amends with Nicole. Cody and Frankie plan on working together. Josh, Taylor, Xavier and Danielle are also working together. However, Danielle has her own plans to win….without her alliance.

 

Jordan Lloyd is in the house! She tells the houseguests their first challenge. They will be given clues for a Christmas song and the first to guess it correctly wins a prize.

 

Britney guesses correctly and gets the Naughty and Nice Power:  an advantage in the next challenge and the chance to punish another houseguest. She decides to give it to Cody….with the help of her fellow female houseguests, who also agree the guys need to go.

See also  The Bachelor Finale Recap for 3/12/19

 

Jordan returns to host the Jingle Bell Brawl, which will earn one member safety and also give them the power to help evict someone. The players have to deliver letters on a balance beam for Santa and put them in a mailbox, going back and forth with other players.  The first to deliver all the letters back and forth will win.

 

Cameron and Cody seem to be the biggest targets, with the girls putting several letters in their boxes. It is a bit confusing since it seems like they want them to have all the letters so they can’t re-deliver them all? It goes back and forth for awhile until Frankie is declared the winner.

 

Frankie must now pick two players to go to Santa’s Showdown with the loser being sent home.

 

Before making his picks, Cody and Frankie decide to bring Nicole into their alliance. They decide to target the strongest players for this challenge so they are out first.

 

Frankie talks to players to get ideas of who to put up. Cameron seems to be a target already and he suspects as much when Frankie talks to him about helping each other.

 

The more Frankie talks to people, the more he realizes that alliances are beginning to form. He tells this to Cody after Taylor suggests putting him in the showdown.

 

In the end, Cameron and Xavier are in the showdown because of Cameron getting the most letters in the box and Xavier putting said letters in his box.

See also  ICYMI: Mom Recap for Endorphins and a Toasty Tushy

 

The showdown has them doing a 57-piece sweater shaped puzzle. The first to complete it wins. They work on their puzzles while the other players watch from the sidelines.

 

In the end, Xavier wins and Cameron is eliminated. He does get a gift from under the tree—a year’s supply of jelly?

 

More tomorrow, stay tuned!

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023 Big Brother 21 Premiere Recap Part 1 Big Brother Recap for 6/30/19 Big Brother Recap for 7/2/19

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/11/2023

Recaps

Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023

TV News

REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview

Previews videos

Archie Sneak Peek