Breaking
Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023
Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story Sneak Peek
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
Good Cop, Bad Cop Preview
SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal to End Strike
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023
Freud’s Last Session Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Lego Masters Finale Recap for 12/14/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
Selling Sunset Season Seven Preview
The Boys Season Four Trailer
Nazrin Choudhury Discusses Red, White and Blue
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/16/2023
Bachelor in Paradise 9 Premiere Snark and Highlights
General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50
America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for 11/5/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/19/2023
Waitress: The Musical Sneak Peek
Snake Oil Recap for 11/8/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/9/2023
The Persian Version Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/28/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/26/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/29/2023
The Color Purple Earns SOFEE
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/3/2023
Biosphere Sneak Peek
Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024 #bb25 #big brother 25 #Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023 #big brother cbs #but first #CBS #cbs big brother #hoh #julie Chen moonves #pov #Recap

Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023

It is another eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 25. Either Felicia or Cirie will go to the jury house tonight and a new HOH will be crowned.

 

Jag tries to convince Matt that Cirie needs to go by telling him she is the bigger threat. Bowie joins the conversation and agrees.

Later on, Cirie talks to Bowie and apologizes over the Red incident and offers to work with her for the rest of the game, They hug it out, but Cirie is nervous about what is going to happen.

 

Cameron and Cory bond in the jury house when Blue and America join them. They watch the footage from the house and realize how much Jag is running the house. They think he will have to win the remaining competitions if he wants to remain in the house.

 

Felicia tries to turn Jag and Matt against each other by telling Matt that Jag and Bowie are talking smack about him behind his back. This gets back to Jag, who thinks Felicia is making it personal at this point. Bowie chimes in and tells him that Felicia is using him for her own gain. The two of them convince Matt it was all a misunderstanding, but Matt is more confused than ever.

 

Eviction time! The ladies give their last appeals before the vote. Cirie is evicted in another unanimous vote. She tells Julie she kind of knew it was coming and that she knows Jag is the mastermind in the house.  She also admits that working with Jared and being in the house was harder than she expected.

See also  In Pursuit With John Walsh: Adarus Black and Michael Pratt

 

HOH time! The remaining houseguests minus Matt must answer multiple choice questions based on images about BB Comic Julie. Jag and Bowie are tied, but in the end Bowie becomes HOH.

 

More Sunday, stay tuned.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Big Brother 25 Premiere Recap for 8/2/2023Big Brother 25 Premiere Recap for 8/2/2023 Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: Another Week in the House BeginsBig Brother 25 Live Feeds: The First 24 Hours Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: Saturday SessionsBig Brother 25 Live Feeds: Saturday Sessions Big Brother 25 Recap for 8/10/2023: Who Got Evicted?Big Brother 25 Recap for 8/10/2023: Who Got Evicted?

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023

Previews videos

Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story Sneak Peek

Previews videos

First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek

TV News

America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox