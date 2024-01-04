Breaking
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/26/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/26/2023BIG BROTHER Thursday, October 26, (9:00 – 10:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+ and PlutoTV. Pictured: Matt Klotz. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/26/2023

It is double eviction night on CBS’s Big  Brother 25! The first one is between America and Blue, both of whom think they are safe. America is a bit more skeptical, but Blue thinks she has It in the bag.

 

Cirie wants to save Blue or at least make the vote a tie so Jag can be the tiebreaker. Felicia doesn’t think this is a good idea….especially since it would mean she would be on her own in the game.

 

Felicia tells Jag that Cirie and Matt are planning against him. Jag isn’t sure this is true since he trusts Matt. However, this did actually happen, but not quite how Felicia is staying. The real deal is that Matt EVENTUALLY wants to take a shot at Jag in the future….just not yet.

 

Eviction time! The ladies give their final pleas and Blue is unanimously evicted. She tells Julie she knew what was happening and her plan was to target Jag if she stayed.

 

HOH! The houseguests minus Jag answer questions based on BB based movie posters. It is a sudden death between Matt and Bowie, but in the end, Bowie wins.

 

Felicia and America are up for eviction.

 

POV! Everyone is playing! They must search for candy hidden in a ball pit and the first to fill their bowl wins. Matt ends up winning.

 

Despite America pleading with him, Matt decides not to use the POV and the nominations remain the same.

Eviction 2. We get more please to stay and America is unanimously evicted. She tells Julie she knew this since Matt and Jag are a power duo. She is just happy to see Cory again.

 

More Sunday, stay tuned!

 

 

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

