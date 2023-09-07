  • Thu. Sep 7th, 2023
    • Home
    '
    Big Brother 25 Recap for 9/7/2023
    BIG BROTHER Wednesday September 6, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Red Utley. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    Recaps

    Big Brother 25 Recap for 9/7/2023

    author
    1 minute, 19 seconds Read

    Big Brother 25 Recap for 9/7/2023

    We are at yet another eviction on Big Brother 25. Jag and Red are on the block with one going home tonight. Who will it be? Let’s find out!

    Cameron wants to save Red, who he still cares about despite their falling out. Cirie wants Jag gone because it will be better for her game. Felicia and Izzy wonder what Jag will say about them if he is evicted.

     

    Cirie tells the Legend 25 alliance that they need to make sure their plan is still in place. She tells Red that he is safe. Mecole wonders of all this is going to work.

     

    Red gets a birthday party.

     

    Later on, Red talks to Jared, who is worried since he is the one who caused the falling out with Cameron and Red. Jared thinks Red now needs to go to prevent being found out…..and tells Felicia and Izzy the plan is now to get rid of Red. Felicia is on board. She then tells Cirie, who is now also on board….or is she?

     

    Jag and Red continue to think they are safe.

     

    Eviction time! Red and Jag give their final pleas before it is time to vote. Only Cameron and Bowie vote to evict Jag. Everyone else votes to evict Red, therefore, sending him home.

     

    HOH time! This is name that toot, which has them watching a video with toots and then answering questions.

    See also  The Bachelorette Recap for 11/5/2020: The One Where Everything Changes

    Cameron wins HOH! He is also the only one next week who will not be a Have Not. Stay tuned!

     

     

    Related posts:

    Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: Another Week in the House BeginsBig Brother 25 Live Feeds: The First 24 Hours Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: Saturday SessionsBig Brother 25 Live Feeds: Saturday Sessions Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: A New Week BeginsBig Brother 25 Live Feeds: A New Week Begins Big Brother 25 Recap for 8/8/2023: Who Won POV?Big Brother 25 Recap for 8/8/2023: Who Won POV?
    author

    Sammi Turano

    Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

    Similar Posts

    %d bloggers like this: