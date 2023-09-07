Big Brother 25 Recap for 9/7/2023

We are at yet another eviction on Big Brother 25. Jag and Red are on the block with one going home tonight. Who will it be? Let’s find out!

Cameron wants to save Red, who he still cares about despite their falling out. Cirie wants Jag gone because it will be better for her game. Felicia and Izzy wonder what Jag will say about them if he is evicted.

Cirie tells the Legend 25 alliance that they need to make sure their plan is still in place. She tells Red that he is safe. Mecole wonders of all this is going to work.

Red gets a birthday party.

Later on, Red talks to Jared, who is worried since he is the one who caused the falling out with Cameron and Red. Jared thinks Red now needs to go to prevent being found out…..and tells Felicia and Izzy the plan is now to get rid of Red. Felicia is on board. She then tells Cirie, who is now also on board….or is she?

Jag and Red continue to think they are safe.

Eviction time! Red and Jag give their final pleas before it is time to vote. Only Cameron and Bowie vote to evict Jag. Everyone else votes to evict Red, therefore, sending him home.

HOH time! This is name that toot, which has them watching a video with toots and then answering questions.

Cameron wins HOH! He is also the only one next week who will not be a Have Not. Stay tuned!

