Sammi’s Favorite Things: Life Clothing Co.

Need a lot minute Valentine’s Day gift? Check out some of these cute, sassy outfits from Life Clothing Co., made in Los Angeles. Need a lot minute Valentine’s Day gift? Check out some of these cute, sassy outfits from Life Clothing Co., made in Los Angeles.

Power of Love Beverly Sweater: http://bit.ly/2D8BLvO ($52)

Trust in love and magical things will come! The Power of Love Sweater is a

vintage inspired slightly cropped pullover, with a relaxed, slightly oversized fit. Featuring a wide scoop neck and raw finish in our super soft fleece.



Life of Love Pocket Tee: http://bit.ly/2CVtqHY ($35)

Stay positive and fall in love on our Life of Love Pocket Tee. This tee features a scoop neck t-shirt and it is slightly oversized with a loose and roomy fit with a front pocket. We’ve also given this shirt a silicon wash for a soft feel. In Love We Trust Doheny Tee: http://bit.ly/2Dn6X7J ($38) Love more and let your self be free in our In Love We Trust tee. A relaxed wide neck T-shirt with an oversized slouchy fit. Made in our super soft jersey tissue fabric.