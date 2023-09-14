Battle of the Decades Recap for 9/13/2023

-This week’s Battle of the Decades takes us to 1984…..year of Bruce Springsteen, Hulk Hogan, The Gremlins and sweet cereals.

-Eddie Jackson and his dad Eddie Senior are judging, along with Olympian Greg Louganis.

-They will need to make a dish using Fruit Roll-Ups, Wheaties and instant coffee….while using an Easy Bake Oven.

-Jonathan and Sara make salmon and basmati rice with a coffee crust and Fruit Roll-Up sauce.

-Tiana and Dave make a chocolate coffee cake with Fruit Roll-Up whipped cream.

-Pierre and Hisham make Wheaties encrusted sea bass with broccolini and mango salsa.

-Before long, it is time to present the dishes. The judges give the pros and cons as they taste each one.

-Jonathan and Sara are eliminated.

Round 2:

-The remaining teams will need to make their own version of a birria dish.

-Hisham and Pierre make chicken birria tacos.

-Dave and Tiana make birria ramen.

-The judges taste each dish, once again giving the pros and cons of each.

-Tiana and Dave are moving on to the next round. Hisham and Pierre are eliminated.

Round 3:

-Tiana and Dave need to make their own version of Baked Alaska.

-Dave makes a scampi Baked Alaska that sounds delightful.

-Tiana makes a deconstructed cornbread version of the tasty dessert….which also sounds amazing.

-Both of them struggle with components of their dishes but manage to get them done in the nick of time.

-The judges taste each dish and declare Tiana the winner.

More next week, stay tuned.

