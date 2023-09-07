  • Thu. Sep 7th, 2023
    Battle of the Decades Recap for 9/6/2023
    Battle of the Decades Recap for 9/6/2023

    Battle of the Decades Recap for 9/6/2023

    -This week’s Battle of the Decades takes us back to 1993….the year of Whitney Houston, female musicians and Zima.

    -Julian and Beto Rodarte and Jennie Garth are judges tonight.

    -They will need to use Snapple, Sloppy Joes, a Snoopy Sno-Cone machine and Dunkaroos to make a meal.

    -Betsy and Peter make a lamb mole Sloppy Joe with a Dunkaroo crumble.

    -Douglas and Jessica make a Cuban Sloppy Joe with a Dunkaroo dessert and Snapple cocktail.

    -Damon and Josh make meatballs with Dunkaroo as the casing and the mango Snapple for a sauce.

    The round goes by quickly and it is soon time to present the dishes. The judges taste each one and give the pros and cons on each.

    -After a deliberation, it is decided that Josh and Damon and Douglas and Jessica will move on. Betsy and Peter are eliminated.

     

    Round 2:

    -They will now need to make a mini meal (based on tiny foods going viral) that is big on flavor.

    -Damon and Josh make a deconstructed ravioli with Carbonara sauce.

    -Douglas and Jessica make tiny tuna tartar tostadas.

    -The whole concept is adorable!

    -Jennie is impressed with Josh and Damon making fresh pasta in 30 minutes.

    -Before long, the judges must taste each dish and give the pros and cons on each.

    -Jessica and Douglas win and will now compete head-to-head.

     

    Round 3: 

    -The final round has them making chicken and waffles.

    -Jessica makes chicken and hoe cakes, while Douglas’s dish has a French toast twist.

    -Douglas burns his waffle, but tries to make it work by saying it is caramelized.

    -Jessica is short one hoe cake and has to go with it.

    -The judges taste each dish and declare Douglas the winner!

     

    More next week, stay tuned!

     

