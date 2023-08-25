Battle of the Decades Recap for 8/23/2023
-Jonathan Bennett introduces our new teams before saying that their dish will be inspired by 1994….the year of Friends, boy band invasion, fat free food and quick meals.
-Wayne Knight from Seinfeld is judging, along with Kathy and Peter Fang.
-Their dish must include a muffin top, Lucky Charms, a boneless/skinless chicken breast and Hidden Valley Ranch dressing…..cooked with a George Foreman grill. (Note: I sooooo miss mine!)
-Derrick and Tessa make schnitzel and waffles, using the cereal as breadcrumbs.
-Dan and Robin make chicken and ranch with cauliflower puree. The latter will have the marshmallows as a sweetening agent.
-It is interesting to see how they use these unusual ingredients to make a gourmet meal.
-Matt and Debbie make a deep-fried chicken katsu with the Lucky Charms as the center of the dish.
-Wayne sharing food memories from Seinfeld is amazing! That show always had good food in each episode.
-Before long, time’s up and the judges must taste their food. They offer pros and cons on each one before deciding who will be eliminated.
-Derrick and Tessa are eliminated.
Round 2!
-The remaining teams must make their own twist on the accordion food craze on TikTok.
-Dan and Robin make their own twist on poutine by using accordion potatoes.
-Matt and Debbie make eolte accordion zucchini.
-As always, the judges give commentary as they walk by and observe their work.
-Judgement time! They all taste the food and offer the pros and cons of both meals.
-Robin and Dan move to the final round!
Round 3!
-The two guys now make their own version of beef Wellington. Dan makes his in a long version with lamb, while Robin’s is more traditional with some added Korean flavor.
-Both of them struggle a bit but are able to finish everything in time.
-Jonathan has a great time sampling the food as they cook.
-The judges give the pros and cons on each dish before coming to their final decision.
-DAN WINS!
-More next week, stay tuned!