The Real Housewives of New York City Snark and Highlights for 8/6/2023
- Brynn and Erin shared a bed because Brynn came late and had nowhere to sleep. (I thought Jenna went to her place again?)
- There is a scene with Brynn attempting to sleep in a crib because why not?
- The women cook together and it is actually really sweet.
- I have to try Ubah Hot. I love how she made it so she can make her model meals taste better.
- Shakshusha sounds amazing. I planned on making it last week for dinner, but didn’t have all the ingredients, so I added them to my grocery list to make it this week!
- Brynn talking about her past makes me so sad. I do like how she tries to find the positive in the negativity she faced.
- Erin’s childhood sounds really cool. Her mom sold 3 Lincoln Center, she hung out with celebrities…..and then she grew up to follow in the footsteps of her parents.
- I am loving the fact that Brynn is talking about growing up as a biracial child and how a chance trip to a beauty shop with her grandma had a huge impact on her life. I really hope we hear more about her life story. She seems like such an interesting person.
- Ubah talking about feeling alone without her mom is so heartbreaking. There is no way I can imagine my life without my own amazing mom. I just want to hug Ubah right now.
- Sai doing a Brynn-sgiving for Brynn because she knows she doesn’t have family makes me so happy. That is a good friend!
- Is it normal for people to discuss the sex lives of others when they aren’t even there? It seems odd. Also, why does everyone care so much about Jessel having sex?
- Speaking of Jessel….she is trying to get her kids into the Montessori program. Aren’t they only a year old? Is it normal to start looking for schools so early? I don’t have kids, so I have no idea.
- Pavit is not explaining himself well about Jessel’s tone of voice being a bit intense, but I get what he means. I get that sometims too.
- Jenna trying to figure out how to use the boob creamer as a mug made me laugh so hard.
- Jenna thinks Jessel is a try hard? What? I see her as someone who is more insecure than try hard.
- Sai snarking that she actually feeds people at her parties unlike Erin was hysterical.
- Brynn is hitting on every man there…..only to find out they are married.
- This party seem so chill since the ladies are just getting along and eating without fighting.
- My heart is breaking for Brynn…..
- More next week, stay tuned.