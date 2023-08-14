0 0

The Real Housewives of New York City Snark and Highlights for 8/13/2023

-Brynn telling the girls about her painful childhood makes me so sad. Erin is so sweet to realize they all need to rally around her in this time of need.

-These women are so amazing to Brynn to not only be there to support her, but make a holiday (Thanksgiving) so special for her because they know she associates it with her dad dying.

-Jesselis having an event, but none of the ladies want to go. That makes me kind od sad.

-The fact that these women can joke around about things like toilet paper and laugh makes the show much more fun and relatable.

-I spoke too soon. Brynn and Jessel are fighting over something that may or may not have happened off the show.

-Now everyone is bugging Jessel about her lack of a sex life.

-Sai’s influencing career seems quite interesting. She works super hard. I had no idea so much went into influencing.

-At least Erin can admit she is different from Jessel.

-Jessel doesn’t seem to understand Erin’s frustration with her and vice versa.

-Jenna going through her storage to find things to sell on Instagram is a good idea….but her excitement is what makes it the cutest thing ever.

-The barista who gave Brynn a free cookie because his mom made them was a cutie pie! I think he had the hots for Brynn and that was his way of flirting. (if not, anyone know if he is single? I like coffee and cookies too!)

-Sai and Brynn seem confused about the whole drama with Jessel and Erin….but they just….don’t get along? What is there to get?

-It doesn’t look like Erin got a free cookie, Barista Dude was hitting on Brynn for sure!

-To be fair, I don’t think Jessel is familiar with Tribeca despite living in NYC. Maybe to her it is up and coming? I have no idea. I know it exists since I lived in NY for half my life, but have no idea what is up and coming and what is coming or up or anything like that.

-The women talking about the Jessel debacle and how she has to own it is giving me serious RHOBH vibes.

-The holiday prep is sooooo sweet! I love it!

-Jessel and Sai talking about old money at Jessel’s event is a bit gauche.

-Brynn wanting to add princess to her Linkedin made me laugh harder than it should have.

-Anyone think the blazer Brynn is wearing belongs to Barista Dude?

-Brynn playing chess is so adorable!

-Ubah! Where have you been, girl?

-Jessel’s sons crashing the party was adorable, but the moment was epic when Brynn ran over to play with them in her sky high heels.

-It was sweet of everyone to FaceTime with Jenna at the event, but sad that they trashed her for doing the tree. Granted, Jenna said she had an event, but it could have been for something work related? Maybe her house is being featured in a magazine or something?

-Jessel and Erin make up….for now.

-Poor Erin dealing with a sick baby and being terrified over an inaccurate temperature makes me so sad for her.

-Now Jenna is an enemy over Christmas Tree-Gate.

-More next week, stay tuned.

