Masterchef Recap for 8/16/2023

-The remaining contestants are going to Dodger’s Stadium on this week’s Masterchef on Fox.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay welcomes them, along with Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich.

-Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea are on hand to help with this week’s challenge: cooking for kids.

-Everyone is divided into teams. James is the captain of the blue team and Sav is the captain of the blue team.

-Kolby has immunity and the change to trade one member from each team. Kennedy goes to the blue team while Brynn goes to the red team.

-The blue team makes a chicken sandwich with slaw, fries and fry sauce.

-The red team makes a burger with apple slaw and sweet potato wedges.

-Nina intended to make her slaw with a mayo base, not realizing that it was already being used for the sandwich sauce.

-Nina decides to improvise and mix the sauce with the slaw and hope for the best.

-The judges check on each team and offer places to improve and make the food more kid friendly.

-The blue team’s dish has undercooked fries and looks like a meal kids ‘have’ to eat rather than want to eat. They have to start over.

-Freddie and Chelsea play ball with the kids.

-The red team is cooking the burgers too early and are reprimanded by Chef Ramsay.

-The blue team’s food is also a mess and not aesthetically pleasing.

-The red team serves raw food and has it tossed out by Chef Ramsay, who tells Captain James to get it together.

-The teams continue to struggle. Charles ends up taking over for the red team unofficially, with Grant also stepping in.

-The kids give the pros and cons on the food and vote for their favorites.

-The teams finally get it together and their food served in a timely manner. However, it is still not up to Chef Ramsay’s standards.

– The red team wins!

-The blue team has to send someone home. Sav, Kendal and Reagan are in the bottom three, with Kendal going home.

-More next week, stay tuned!

