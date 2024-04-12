Golden Bachelor Couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Split

Sammi Turano April 12, 2024

All that glitters isn’t Golden. Former Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his final pick Theresa Nist have announced their divorce after three months of marriage.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Gerry told Juju Chang of “Good Morning America.”

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,”Theresa added. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

 

The couple was the first of the Golden franchise to marry after meeting on the first season of the show. They were also the first to have a live Bachelor Nation wedding, which aired January 4th, 2024.

 

