Sam Asghari Speaks Out on Britney Spears Divorce

Sam Asghari, husband of Britney Spears, has officially confirmed that the couple are splitting after fourteen months of marriage.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote via an Instagram Story. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

In addition, he filed for divorce on July 28th, siting “irreconcilable differences” and is requesting spousal support and that she pay for his attorney fees. No other official news was available at press time, but several rumors, including cheating allegations have been swirling. Nothing has been confirmed, nor has either party commented on it.

The pop sensation has yet to comment on the divorce.

Britney and Sam met on the set of her Slumber Party video in 2016 and got engaged in 2021.

This is a developing story.

