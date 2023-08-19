0 0

Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Divorce

Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Divorce via Instagram post overnight.

Britney Spears has opened up about her divorce from husband Sam Asghari for the first time in a raw, emotional Instagram post that she posted overnight.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” she said in the post. She went on to say that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” and that she tried to “be strong for far too long.”

The entire statement and post can be seen below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

News of the divorce broke earlier this week by several sources and was confirmed by Sam in his own social media post. He is also the one who filed for divorce on July 28th, stating ‘irreconcilable differences’ and demanding spousal support and that Britney pay for his attorney fees. There were several other rumors swirling about what caused the sudden split, but neither party confirmed if there was any truth behind them.

The couple got together after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video and became an official couple in 2016. After getting engaged in 2021, they wed in June 2022. She was previously married to childhood friend Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline.

More news will be reported as it becomes available.

