ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Premiere Snark and Highlights

-How has this show been on for seventeen seasons already? I only watched occasionally, so I am not familiar with a lot of the ladies, so this is new to me.

-Tamra taking in her mom is sweet, but it’s sad she is counting down the days until she is gone.

-Tamra and Eddie talking to her mom about their sex lives is creepy and weird.

-Shannon has such cute doggies.

-The montage of Shannon and Tamra’s friendship and what it used to me is sad, but has what looks like some funny moments.

-I wonder if this will be a reconciliation of their friendship, they will become frenemies or hate each other.

-The flip flopping between Gina and Emily is confusing, especially when they just show the kids.

-Now I want McDonald’s, thanks Emily!

-Heather and Terry seem to be that bantering couple you often see in real life. Again, I don’t know much about them, but they seem kind of cute together.

-Dorms have laundry service now? I remember doing my own laundry and having to teach people how to do laundry….come to think of it, I should have charged money for that….hmmm.

-I agree with Heather, you can love and miss someone, but it isn’t worth it when you have to chase them.

-It is so sweet of Gina to bring Max and Nicky going away to college gifts.

-Okay…..I don’t get why Heather is upset about not being invited to this event? I can see feeling left out, but on the same token, no one is entitled to an invite just because they are friends with someone.

-The lightening bolt on Jenn’s hat is giving me serious Scandoval flashbacks.

-Can someone explain the obsession with pickleball? It has been everywhere lately and I honestly do not get the appeal.

-A yoga retreat actually sounds like a lot of fun.

-So now the season battle is going to be Ghosting-Gate between Tamra and Shannon? Oh, joy!

-This retreat seems like a great way to let things go and just relax. I know there will probably be a fight at some point, but for now, it seems pretty chill.

-The women talking about being strong enough to leave a bad situation and dealing with the shame that goes along with it is such a powerful thing. More women need to be open about this kind of stuff.

-Seeing Tamra break down over losing her dog and the gym is breaking my heart. I hope she and Shannon work things out.

-More next week, stay tuned.

