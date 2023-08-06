Naomi Campbell Welcomes Son
Naomi Campbell Welcomes Son
It’s a boy! Supermodel Naomi Campbell announced via Instagram that she welcomed a baby boy via surrogate. Check out the sweet announcement below.
This is her second child. In 2021, she welcomed a daughter, also via surrogate. She kept the news under wraps back then as well, revealing the news with a picture of mother and daughter on Mother’s Day. Since then, she has kept things private when it comes to her child.
Congratulations to the family!
