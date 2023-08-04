2 2

Read Time: 3 Minute, 47 Second

Freeform’s Summer 2023 Schedule

Freeform is set for a sun-sational summer with the debut of the new series “Praise Petey” and the returns of “grown-ish” and record-breaking hit series “Cruel Summer.” New episodes will be on Hulu the next day.

The highly anticipated season two of smash-hit anthology series “Cruel Summer” will debut on Monday, June 5, at 9:00 p.m. EDT with a special two-episode premiere before moving to its regular 10 p.m. timeslot. Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.

The series stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore. Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza will recur. “Cruel Summer” comes from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Elle Triedman serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. The series is produced and distributed internationally by eOne.

“grown-ish” will debut the first half of its sixth season on Wednesday, June 28, at 10:00 p.m. EDT. Justine Skye and Tara Raani have been upped to series regulars. Skye plays Annika, a funny, sharp, extremely ambitious future media mogul who chose Cal U because it was best for her brand. Raani plays Zaara, a first-generation Indian American. She is a junior, type-A overachiever with a lot of swagger. Zaara is queer and open with her sexuality.

After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus.

The series stars Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye and Tara Raani and is produced by ABC Signature. Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Doyle also serves as showrunner for the sixth season.

Freeform makes its animated debut with “Praise Petey,” premiering on Friday, July 21, at 10:00 p.m. EDT with two back-to-back episodes each week as part of “Family Guy” Friday. The series follows Petey, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult.

The series stars Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek”), John Cho (“Cowboy Bebop”), Kiersey Clemons (“The Flash”), Stephen Root (“Barry”), Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) and Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”). “Praise Petey” is from creator, writer and executive producer Anna Drezen (former head writer of “Saturday Night Live”). Bandera Entertainment’s Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis, along with ShadowMachine’s Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, and Monica Padrick (“Central Park”) serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, with animation by ShadowMachine.

About Freeform

Freeform’s distinct brand of coming-of-age programming helps to position it as the No. 1 primetime cable network in entertainment among Adults and Women 18-34 in the 2022/2023 TV season to date. Connecting to audiences with its bold original programming and immersive social engagement, Freeform channels the force and momentum of its young adult audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as Emmy®-nominated “grown-ish,” “Good Trouble,” “Single Drunk Female” and “Cruel Summer,” which was the No. 1 new cable drama of 2021 among Women 18-34. This year, “grown-ish” and “Single Drunk Female” rank among cable’s Top 10 live-action original comedy series in key women demos.

*COPYRIGHT ©2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of Freeform. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com