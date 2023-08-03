0 0

The Golden Bachelor Announced

Good as gold! ABC just announced the lead for Tue Golden Bachelor, which will air this fall on ABC.

Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old grandpa from Indiana, will star as the lead in this brand new spin-off, set to debut in September. He is a widowed dad and grandpa who was previously married to his high school sweetheart.

He has two daughters and two granddaughters and loves entertaining, visiting local sites and being with family and friends. His wife Toni died in 2017.

The show will air Mondays at 10pm on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

