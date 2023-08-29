CBS to Air Bob Barker Tribute

CBS to Air Bob Barker Tribute: The special will air this Thursday on CBS

THE PRICE IS RIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO BOB BARKER, a new one-hour special honoring the life and career of the beloved late television legend and animal rights activist, who was a longstanding member of the CBS family, will be broadcast Thursday, Aug. 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*. Drew Carey, who succeeded Bob Barker as THE PRICE IS RIGHT host – and is a longtime fan and friend of Barker’s – celebrates Barker’s life and legacy as host of the tribute.

CBS will air an encore broadcast of the special in the regular weekday timeslot for THE PRICE IS RIGHT (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4 .

“This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of THE PRICE IS RIGHT fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment,” said Margot Wain, SVP of daytime programs. “Bob was one-of-a-kind; he’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’ We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way.”

For 35 years, Barker, who died at age 99 last Saturday (Aug. 26), hosted THE PRICE IS RIGHT, television’s longest-running daytime game show. He was its host from 1972 to 2007 and was well-known for signing off each day with the quote, “Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered.” He earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1999 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Featuring an array of “priceless” on-camera moments from throughout Barker’s 50-plus year career, the special showcases his talents as a charming, charismatic and razor-sharp “master of ceremonies” who created special connections with countless contestants on THE PRICE IS RIGHT – and his evolution into a pop culture icon appearing as himself in prominent projects on both the silver and small screens.

Key moments include:

Historic memories of Barker:

Appearing as host on the first episode of what was then “The New Price Is Right” in 1972.



Announcing the transition from 30-minute to one-hour episodes of the show in 1975 and introducing a very different-looking big wheel.



Introducing the game Plinko to excited contestants (and viewers) for the very first time.



Acknowledging with pride that CBS was renaming his show’s soundstage “The Bob Barker Studio.”



Appearing in his final episode of “The Price Is Right” in 2007 prior to retiring.



Returning to the show, with Drew Carey as host, for his 90 th birthday, April Fool’s Day and to promote his book Priceless Memories.



Special THE PRICE IS RIGHT appearances by stars at the height of their popularity.

Barker with Adam Sandler as Sandler read his poem “Ode to Bob Barker” during the 2007 CBS special A CELEBRATION OF BOB BARKER’S 50 YEARS IN TELEVISION, shortly prior to Barker’s retirement as THE PRICE IS RIGHT host.

Video montages of emotional contestants literally jumping for joy – often pulling Barker into their orbit – after the call to “Come on Down,” or when he bestowed the winners with cars, cash, trips and more.

Barker’s perfect handling of mishap moments with contestants, sets and prizes while hosting.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT is produced by Fremantle, with Evelyn Warfel serving as the executive producer/showrunner.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Like this: Like Loading...