Killer Relationship: Meet Faith Jenkins

Faith Jenkins is probably one of the most amazing women I have met to date. She is smart, beautiful, inspiring and makes everyone around her want to do and be better. This is proven many times throughout her series Killer Relationship, which is currently airing on Oxygen.

This season promises to have several eye-opening, incredible cases, much like it did last season. In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Faith told me that there will be many complex relationships featured. “It’s not just romantic relationships, but it could also be family relationships, it could be someone having an affair,” she said. She added that they will be peeling back the layers of these ‘killer relationships,’ getting down to the why….why did one person decided to kill once the break up happened…..why did someone have to die. Each case was carefully selected, and we will be seeing many twists and turns in each one…..but you will need to tune in to see what that means.

One example she gave was a woman who was successful in her field and life in general. She finally found the man of her dreams, but soon things took a turn for the worse, leading to a tragic situation. The episode dives deep into all the whys….why the relationship ended, why things changed and why things became so violent and tragic. This is a theme throughout the series, allowing viewers to get deeper into the psyche of both parties.

So how does Faith keep it all together, especially since she has been in the business for fifteen years? She tries to keep it all in perspective, reminding herself that there are good and bad people in the world. She also talks things out with her husband, especially since her job has her view things differently than the average person….for example, taking different precautions when navigating through life. “I haven’t become jaded, I still see the stories and feel all the emotion, and that I think our viewers feel when they watch,” she concludes.

Faith is a woman of tremendous power and prestige, setting the bar for the generation of ladies after her. She is a role model, a wonderful person and above all else, an unsung hero with the work she does. Thank you, Faith!

