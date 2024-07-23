Cash Cowboys Star Brent Huwa Brings Family Love Back To TV

Cash Cowboys is one of Pop TV’s latest and greatest series. The show, which premiered in November, follows the Huwa family through their adventures in business and in life. The Colorado based family work as farmers while also running their own business, not only to help support themselves but to also help reclaim land that has been destroyed by natural disasters.

In a recent interview with family patriarch Brent Huwa talked about how the family started working in this field. It all started several years ago, when they were cleaning up after one of the worst forest fires in Colorado history. This inspired them to continue to do more work like this and continue to help whomever they can, wherever they can.

However, that is not the only thing that impresses me about these amazing people. The other most incredible thing is the love they have for each other as a family.

To Brent, one of the show’s biggest messages is the importance of family. He compares the show’s portrayal of a close knit family to Duck Dynasty, where despite it all, they come together and support each other at the end of the day. He hopes that people will see this and be inspired to become closer to their families and realize that it is important to support and be there for one another. He admits they have their ups and downs, but at the end of the day, that love is still there.