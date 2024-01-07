Breaking
Derek Magyar Chats with TVGrapevine
Doctor Who Holiday Special Sneak Peek
Farmer Wants a Wife Bachelors Announced
Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story Preview
Black Cake Earns SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/1/2023
The Masked Singer: A Double Unmasking
MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE Release Date Announced
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/17/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/4/2024
Henry Kissinger Dead at 100
Fox Obtains Murder in a Small Town
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 10/26/2023
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
BLACKPINK: A VR Encore Preview
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
Step by Step Star Suzanne Somers Dead at 76
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 10/25/2023
Memory Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip RHONY Legacy Preview
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2023 Preview
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/10/2023
Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/13/2023
CBS Announces 2024 Schedule
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/6/2023
What to Watch: Hannah Waddingham Home for Christmas
Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 10/19/2023
Rick and Morty Season Seven Preview
Prime Video to Collaborate with Octavia Spencer
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/11/2023
Erika Jayne Gets Bravo Series
Big Brother Reindeer Games Cast Announced
La Brea Sneak Peek
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/25/2023
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/6/2023
America Ferrera to Receive SeeHer Award
Good Cop, Bad Cop Preview
Night Court Recap for The Roz Affair
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 12/4/2023
Sun. Jan 7th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Interviews

Derek Magyar Chats with TVGrapevine

By Sammi Turano Jan 7, 2024 #boy culture #boy culture generation x #Derek Magyar #Derek Magyar Chats with TVGrapevine #interviews
Derek Magyar Chats with TVGrapevineTORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 08: Actor Derek Magyar of "No One Lives" poses at the Guess Portrait Studio during 2012 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Carr/Getty Images)

Derek Magyar Chats with TVGrapevine

2023 has been filled with a lot of talented people. Despite two strikes, the entertainment industry has been working overtime at making sure the masses are entertained at all times.

 

One of the standout actors of the year is Derek Magyar. Known for his work in the 2006 film Boy Culture as X, he recently brought the character back to life for a new series called Boy Culture: Generation X. Derek returns as X as the series picks up years after the movie ends…..and shows how the sex industry has changed since.

 

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Derek revealed that he was thrilled bring X back to life. He admits that bringing the series to fruition was a long time coming, but he was thankful that he was asked to reprise the role and that it all came together for him, timing wise.

 

However, taking on the role didn’t come without challenges. Since each episode told a different story, he had to find a way to stay as ‘honest and grounded’ as possible in each one, especially since some episodes were more serious than others. “They are kind of all over the map, and I just wanted to be as authentic as I possibly could,” he admitted.

 

One thing that helped? He was able to relate to X on some levels. Derek says that he sees X as someone who has vulnerabilities that he sometimes shields, which is something that he admits to doing in his own life. He also shares that the two of them have a similar sense of humor and way of loving others. The latter will be seen in X’s relationship with Andrew as the series progresses….but you will need to tune in to see what that means!

See also  Celebrity Spotlight: Chantel Riley

 

So what else is Derek up to these days? He has several projects in the works, including writing, directing and producing….as well as keeping up with the acting. While he could not give too much away, all of these projects promise to showcase his talent in many ways!

 

Thanks for the wonderful chat, Derek!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Cash Cowboys Star Brent Huwa Brings Family Love Back To TV Ian Verdun Talks to TV Grapevine TVGrapevine talks to Tina Alexis Allen Fashion Designer Kaila Methven talks to TVGrapevine

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Interviews

Chantelle Albers: TVGrapevine’s Top Actress for 2023

Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024
Interviews

INTERVIEW WITH TINA DECARA

Sammi Turano Oct 26, 2023
Interviews

NFL Football Fanatic: Darren McMullen

Sammi Turano Sep 6, 2023

You Missed

Interviews

Derek Magyar Chats with TVGrapevine

TV News

Doctor Who Holiday Special Sneak Peek

TV News

Farmer Wants a Wife Bachelors Announced

Previews videos

Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story Preview

Iphone 14 pro max. Vox ai | ai voice generator & marketplace |.