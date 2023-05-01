The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/28/2023

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/28/2023
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Season:13 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)
-I live in a college town and am almost positive I saw less hungover people on St. Patrick’s Day weekend than I see on the show right now.

-Jennifer’s shore house is gorgeous!

-I completely understand Danielle being pissed off about Jackie talking about her falling out with her brother…..it was none of her business and she had NO right to say anything.

-I think I’ve seen less trash talk in middle school than I am seeing on the show as of late.

-I am so sick and tired of hearing Joey and Melissa’s bitching and complaining about Luis, Teresa, and the whole Giudice/Ruelas debacle. We get it, they hurt you.

-Dolores looks so much better with the darker hair. It really makes her eyes pop.

-I am like Dolores. If you’re in my life, no matter what, even if we fall out or lose touch, a part of me will always care.

-I keep zoning out because this fight could not be less interesting.

-So Rachel and Danielle now are enemies because Rachel allegedly threw her under the bus.

-OMG….Melissa’s family is not entitled to a wedding invitation. ENOUGH!!!!  If Teresa isn’t close to them and they don’t really communicate, why should she invite them?

-Why do these people feel the need to be involved in everyone’s family business?

-Luis wears Teresa’s dad’s pajamas? WTF?

-More next week, stay tuned.

