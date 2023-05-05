0 0

The Masked Singer Recap for 3/22/2023

It is country night on Fox’s The Masked Singer. Three singers will perform with two being eliminated at the end of the night.

Fairy: She sings Angel from Montgomery by Bonnie Raitt. Her clues include a book called Fairy’s Tales, a police badge and a basketball. The song is performed very well and the voice sounds so familiar, but I cannot place it for the life of me….AND IT IS DRIVING ME NUTS!!

She also first performed this song at eleven years old.

Bill Engvall presents another clue: 21….as in blackjack….and she knows something about winning. She can take people to school with this clue.

Guesses include Jennifer Aniston, Aisha Wonder, Mickey Guyton, Lori Harvey.

Axolotl: She is confident now, but had to deal with bullying as a child. She struggled with an eating disorder and was helped thanks to a special song.

She sings LeeAnn Rimes’s Can’t Fight The Moonlight and is phenomenal AF. I think this is my girl Kristin Chenoweth!

Her clue is presented by Robert Woods and it is a football helmet with 2.3 million written on it to represent her fans who watch her.

Guesses include one of the Bella sisters, Alexa Bliss, Simone Biles, Mckayla Maroney.

Macaw: He has been on TV since he was a kid and was bribed with Mexican food to make it happen. He was always under a lot of pressure to do well by his parents and is now doing this for himself.

He performs Live Like You Were Dying by Tim McGraw and I am in tears! WOW. Again, I know this voice so well, but cannot place it….UGH!!!

Deana Carter presents the clue, which is a silver medal, representing him striking gold once he left home.

Guesses include Elijah Wood, Zayan Malik, Doug Robb.

Time for our first elimination! Axolotol is eliminated! What the what? Honestly, I would have said that about any of them, but still. She is none other than….Alexa Bliss from WWE!!! Damn, girl! I am so glad she is representing those of us who suffer from anxiety…thank you, my friend!!!

The Battle Royale begins! They both sing Shania Twain’s That Don’t Impress Me Much and both of them do so well! Macaw is moving on, Fairy is done for….or is she? She is revealed to be HOLLY ROBINSON PEETE!!!!!!! I never would have guessed her!!!

More next week, stay tuned!

