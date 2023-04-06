0 0

0 0

Read Time: 53 Second

Comedian Richard Belzer Dead at 78

Sad news for the comedy world. Comedian Richard Belzer, best known as Detective John Munch on eight different shows, including Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has died. He was 78 years old.

The actor died early Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southwest France. His longtime friend Bill Scheft, confirmed the news, “He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, ‘Fuck you, motherfucker,’” he said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to playing John Munch, Richard also worked on SNL as an audience warm up guy and appeared in projects such as The Groove Tube, Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, The Flash (1990s version) and many comedy specials.

He also appeared in The Beat, Law & Order: Trial by Jury and The Wire and Arrested Development, 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, all as Detective John Munch.

Richard is survived by his wife and two stepchildren. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com See also Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65 https://www.tvgrapevine.com