CBS Announces 2023 Finale Dates
CBS today announced season finale dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas and unscripted series for the 2022-2023 broadcast season.
Thursday, May 11
8:30-9:00 PM
GHOSTS (second season finale)
Friday, May 12
8:00-9:00 PM
S.W.A.T. (part one of the sixth season finale)
Sunday, May 14
9:00-10:00 PM
10:00-11:00 PM
Monday, May 15
10:00-11:00 PM
EAST NEW YORK (season one finale)
NCIS: LOS ANGELES (first part of the two-part series finale)
NCIS: HAWAI`I (first part of the second season finale)
Wednesday, May 17
9:00-11:00 PM
TRUE LIES (two-part first season finale)
Thursday, May 18
8:00-9:00 PM
9:00-10:00 PM
10:00-11:00 PM
YOUNG SHELDON (sixth season finale)
SO HELP ME TODD (first season finale)
CSI: VEGAS (second season finale)
Friday, May 19
8:00-9:00 PM
S.W.A.T. (second part of the sixth season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM
10:00-11:00 PM
FIRE COUNTRY (first season finale)
BLUE BLOODS (13th season finale)
Sunday, May 21
8:00-9:00 PM
THE EQUALIZER (season three finale)
9:00-10:00 PM
NCIS: LOS ANGELES (second part of the series finale)
10:00-11:00 PM
CBS Presents A SALUTE TO NCIS: LOS ANGELES, an ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT special
Monday, May 22
8:00-8:30 PM
THE NEIGHBORHOOD (fifth season finale)
8:30-9:00 PM
BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (fourth season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM
NCIS (20th season finale)
10:00-11:00 PM
NCIS: HAWAI`I (second part of the second season finale)
Tuesday, May 23
8:00-9:00 PM
FBI (100th episode and fifth season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM
FBI: INTERNATIONAL (second season finale)
10:00-11:00 PM
FBI: MOST WANTED (fourth season finale)
Wednesday, May 24
8:00-11:00 PM
SURVIVOR (three-hour 44th edition finale)