Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 3/15/2023

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 3/15/2023
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Pictured: "Vanderpump Rules" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 3/15/2023

-Raquel is single, wild, free and fun…..but is confused by a microwave and leftovers?

-Lala doesn’t trust Raquel after one too many drinks, is this foreshadowing for what we know is coming?

-Katie told me not to put aluminum in the microwave, so I didn’t. Why am I laughing so hard at this?

-Katie does make a valid point about Raquel going after men who are married or taken…..Lala acting holier than thou about it….not so much.

-As problematic as Raquel is, walking in on people talking shit about you is such a crappy feeling.

-Flashback clip with the OGs!!!!

-I’m sorry, but I can’t with Lala’s lecture to Raquel. She has no room to talk about Raquel’s behavior, no matter how problematic it was the night before.

-This clothes packing or whatever the hell Scheana is doing with Schwartz and her stylist is the biggest waste of a scene. I said what I said.

-So now Schwartz is having his own divorce celebration to Get His Schwartz Back. I wish I were making this up, but no, this actually happened.

-Raquel was planning on leaving James for a long time due to his behavior. Not excusing anything she has done, but she seems to be acting out after escaping a horribly toxic situation. Not knowing your own identity after being in that situation SUCKS.

-Raquel’s breakdown is so triggering because I have BEEN THERE and it SUCKS.

-Are the Toms using a Magic 8 Ball app to make decisions? I am not even drinking because I am out of wine, is this actually fucking happening?

-Scheana is one of the guys….welcome to my world, girlfriend! I am always ‘one of the guys’ in the sense where my guy friends see me as a BFF they are super comfortable with, share everything with and yet never think of dating. Not that I am bitter, it is actually pretty nice because they are my most reliable, loving friends.

-The whole season is going to be about Raquel and Lala calling each other out for their behaviors, isn’t it?

-Lala, honey, sweetie, darling…..it takes two to tango and while Randall should have been called out about the affair, you are not exactly blameless.

-Raquel leaving to go be with Scheana and Tom is…..a choice. I have no idea when she and Charli became so close (since she is tagging along), but stranger things have happened.

-Ariana losing her dog is breaking my heart.

-The Schwartz Pinata is sending me….

-Seeing Katie break down is not at all surprising…..I just want to hug her.

-I know I am exhausted, but did Lala offer to share her vibrator with Katie?

-The guy’s night with Scheana seems so low key compared to the girl’s night. Surprising.

-The vagina is leading the pack. Okay, Lala!

-Raquel and Charli crashing guy’s night and James practically dying in fear is not the ending I expected.

-More next week, stay tuned!

