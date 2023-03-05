The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion 3 Snark and Highlights for 3/5/2023

March 5, 2023 Sammi Turano Recaps 0

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion 3 Snark and Highlights for 3/5/2023
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Mia Thornton -- (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/Bravo)
0 0
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 13 Second

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion 3 Snark and Highlights for 3/5/2023

-This whole Mia/Jacqueline drama is more heartbreaking than anything else. They were such good friends and now it is in shambles.

-Outing anyone in any circumstance is disgusting. I said what I said.

-We are now channeling Atlanta with the whole ‘close your legs to married men’ debacle!

-I don’t know if this is lying or gaslighting or what with Jacqueline and Mia, but it is horrible to see and hear.

-I don’t understand why they would ask about Karen’s mom’s funeral, but she is well within her rights not to want it discussed.

-Karen filing her nails during this reunion is such a damn MOOD!

-These fights are so tired and beaten to death. I wish we had new tea to spill during this reunion.

-So….all I got from this is that Karen won’t talk about Charisse’s sex life because she has kids? Commendable on Karen’s part!

-Wait….Karen is suing Andy for rumors Mia is saying? I am so confused.

-Wendy is right, no one likes rumors said about them, but they aren’t afraid to spread rumors. It is seventh grade all over again!

-How the fuck does shrimp scampi fit into this……and now I want pasta with shrimp scampi.

-We still have another hour of this crap? Really?

-RHUGT is in a couple of weeks and I am SO EXCITED!

See also  Dancing With The Stars Season 28 Premiere Recap

-That sketch artist drawing of the alleged mistress always sends me…..it reminds me of those old Unsolved Mysteries drawings from the eighties.

-Andy is SO snarky about Robyn and Juan’s wedding and I am here for it!

-It was very rude for Robyn not to invite Gizelle because they seem so close.

-Come on, the family fun event looked like so much fun!

-Of course Juan is at work!

-I think the husbands dealt with a lot more than we realized this season. Between rumors, accusations and a lot of drama in between….it is really sad.

-The Gizelle/Chris drama is….a lot. I can see both sides of the story. However, this should have been dealt with privately.

-This whole fight is so triggering……I just can’t…….

-Let’s call Wikipedia…….this sent me…….

-I cannot even comment on this whole issue because it is too much……

-I have girlfriends I love more than anything in the world, but this good girl fun is not what we would do…..but you do you, ladies!

-This husband segment was a complete waste of time.

-Oh, honey…Robyn……oh, honey…..she keeps talking round and round……she won’t admit to anything!

-It is over!

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
See also  Big Brother Recap for 9/4/19
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
About Sammi Turano 4809 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)