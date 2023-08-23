America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/23/2023

This is the first results show for this season of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Terry Crews hosts while Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara judge.

Craig Robinson helps with the introduction, which includes a recap from last night.

Down to business! Five will be saved, then three of them will be sent home, sending two to the next round.

Ray Wold and Brynn Cummings take the stage. Brynn is safe, Ray is eliminated.

John Wines and Olexander and the Magic Innovations are next to find out their fates. Olexander is safe, John is eliminated.

Lambros Garcia and Lavender Darcangelo are up next. Lavender is saved, Lambros is eliminated.

Mitch Rossell and True Villains are up next. Mitch is saved, True Villains are eliminated.

Sainted, Maureen Langan and Adrian and Hurricane are the last to find out where they stand in this round. Adrian and Hurricane are safe, the other two are eliminated.

After a clip from AGT Superstars Live, Lavender, Mitch and Adrian and Hurricane are all moving on. Olexander and Brynn are eliminated.

Mitch is eliminated.

Lavender and Adrian and Hurricane are moving on.

More next week, stay tuned!

