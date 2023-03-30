Comedian Richard Belzer Dead at 78
Sad news for the comedy world. Comedian Richard Belzer, best known as Detective John Munch on eight different shows, including Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has died. He was 78 years old.
The actor died early Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southwest France. His longtime friend Bill Scheft, confirmed the news, “He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, ‘Fuck you, motherfucker,’” he said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In addition to playing John Munch, Richard also worked on SNL as an audience warm up guy and appeared in projects such as The Groove Tube, Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, The Flash (1990s version) and many comedy specials.
He also appeared in The Beat, Law & Order: Trial by Jury and The Wire and Arrested Development, 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, all as Detective John Munch.
Richard is survived by his wife and two stepchildren. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones.