The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 1/25/2023
- Why is the reunion being filmed in NYC?
- Andy Cohen visiting the women as they get ready is actually kind of sweet.
- The reunion fashion is…..a choice…..I honestly have no words.
- We are in NYC in what appears to be a dilapidated church….maybe a metaphor for the season. That line sent me….
- I feel like they are all indifferent to Jen’s guilty plea….I think they are all so spent on the whole topic that they no longer care.
- Lisa unfollowed Meredith on Instagram! ::GASP:: Anything but the unfollow!! #sarcasm
- I get Meredith being upset about the whole thing on her dad’s death, but she also could have approached it differently.
- Annndddddd…..we are back on Blow Job Gate again……now the story is it was favors, not blow jobs for court side seats and product placement.
- The women fighting over who started the rumors is such a middle school level of petty.
- Lisa owns her bitchiness like nobody’s business. I LOVE IT!!! However, accusing Meredith of having a pill problem with no solid proof is in poor taste.
- Ketamine and shrooms…..Special K…..I have no idea what any of these things are…..I am way out of the loop in terms of drugs.
- Meredith calling Jen for proof of the rumor and Jen denying it is sending me….if only Jen were there in person.
- Lisa, maybe it is for the best if you are no longer friends with Meredith?
- I think Andy would rather be dealing with anything else right now.
- Lisa’s holiday album might be what this franchise needs right now.
- WTF with Danna’s outfit? She looks like Rita Repulsa mixed with Royal family cosplay.
- They so should have shown this scene with Danna and Jen’s fight.
- Danna needs to be a full-time housewife next season. She is filled with the drama. I love it.
- I am so sick and tired of Blow Job Gate. I never want to hear about Lisa’s blow jobs ever again.
- Now we are having a do not, do too fight like they are five-year-olds.
- I doubt anyone would find pouring champagne on someone funny….it is not only rude, but a waste of perfectly good champagne.
- Wait, WHAT is all this about Heather’s business? We learned….nothing except Jen trash talking Beauty Bar.
- Is this the moment we find out what happened with Heather’s black eye?
- UPDATE: She says she blacked out and doesn’t remember. There was also an investigation, and nothing was found. She just made things worse with the way she worded things throughout the season. She remembers the titty part and taking off her wig and then waking up with the black eye and scratches. It all embarrassed her, so she didn’t want to really have things investigated.
- Heather trusts Jen the most to come up with a cover story, which is why she called her first.
- Angie K says she heard about sexual escapades with Heather and Jen, but we have to wait until next week to find out more….stay tuned!