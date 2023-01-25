Bob Hearts Abishola Renewed for Season 5

January 25, 2023

  • CBS announced today that it has renewed the popular Monday night comedy BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

  • The CBS Original series joins top comedies YOUNG SHELDON, GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD previously renewed for next season.

  • In its fourth season, BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA is averaging 5.99 million viewers in its Monday 8:30 PM time period. With live+35-day multiplatform viewing, BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA increases to over 6.9 million viewers. Among African American viewers, it is TV’s #2 comedy.

  • The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

  • BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA airs Mondays (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Additional renewals will be announced in the coming months.

