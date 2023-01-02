Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/2/2023

January 2, 2023 Sammi Turano Recaps 0

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/2/2023
0 0
Read Time:3 Minute, 32 Second

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/2/2023

  • Episode 2 is a dessert mashup extravaganza…..so more or less the episode of Psych where Shawn and Gus had a food truck of mashup foods, Lassiter’s wife have birth in said truck and we never found out if that was Mauricio in there.

 

  • The contestants also need to come up with a cool name and make something that can possibly go viral. They will have two and a half hours to bake said dessert.

 

  • Genevieve: Pecan pie and donuts. She will make a donut with pecan pie filling and a caramel glaze–a poughnut, if you will.

 

  • Alissa: Brownies and tiramisu, aka a trownie with ladyfinger crust, hazelnut brownies and mascarpone topping.

 

  • Naiel: Pecan pie and donut. This is a donut sandwich with pecan filling and mascarpone whipped cream.

 

  • Foster: Churros and chocolate cream pie. She makes churro cupcakes.

 

  • TWIST! They must add tie dye colors to one part of the dessert.

 

  • Nash: Upside down cake with panna cotta. He makes a peach cake with panna cotta on top.

 

  • Nash runs into a problem when he overfills the tins and makes a mess. He tries to fix it by putting it into the blast chiller, which makes it worse, so he makes a different version of it.

 

  • Peyton: Cheesecake and eclair. She makes cream puffs with cream cheese, tie dyed filling.

 

  • Duff goes around to talk to the kids and gives Toby advice on how to fix his dessert.

 

  • Ozan: Brownie and tiramisu. He makes a Brownie-su, aka a brownie tiramisu bar.
See also  Next Level Chef Winner Announced

 

  • Valerie also goes around to help the kids, offering advice along the way.

 

  • Jason: Upside down cake with panna cotta. He makes it into a molded dessert in honor of his sister.

 

  • Sohan: Cheesecake and eclair. He adds mango and matcha flavors to honor his heritage.

 

  • Toby continues to have trouble with his churro chocolate cream dessert. He manages to pull through and make it work.

 

  • Alissa is excited about her own successful dessert….until her crust begins to crumble.

 

  • Nash still struggles with the panna cotta seeping into his dessert.

 

  • I love seeing the kids helping each other and offering encouragement to each other.

 

  • Genevieve has issues getting her cake out of the pan. The top gets stuck to the pan and there is no time for her to make another one. She finds a way to try and fix it, but it is still a mess. Then she finds another plan to make it work, but is still not happy with how it looks.

 

  • Alissa presents her Trownie dessert with a ladyfinger crust and mascarpone cream, Despite the fact that it is in the pan, it is delicious. She just needs to work on balancing the flavor a bit more.

 

  • Nash’s Up-Down peach panna cotta upside down cake meets the requirements for the tie dye, but the mash up didn’t work out well. However, it is delicious.

 

  • Genvieve’s Poughnut Cake is pronounced as ‘happy looking,’ but has way too much cinnamon.

 

  • Toby’s Churco Pizza seems a bit rushed and is missing the tie dye. However, the judges love the chocolate cream.
See also 

 

  • Jason’s Pina Colada Cake-Coda looks restaurant worthy and tastes even better.

 

  • Peyton’s S’more Puff cream puffs are lacking cream, but it tastes delicious.

 

  • Naiel’s Dough-Not-Pick-On-Me has a great flavor profile and amazing look. However, the donut is a bit too dry.

 

  • Naho’s coconut macaroon/blondie mashup, aka the Aloha, Macaroon-ies has all the flavor, but lacks texture.

 

  • Ozan’s Brownie-Su bar is messy but has an incredible flavor.

 

  • Foster’s Cha Cha Upcake is has great flavor, but too much icing.

 

  • Sohan’s Triple M Cha-Clair is missing part of the eclair flavor.

 

  • Ozan and Jason are the top bakers of the night, with Jason winning the challenge. They are both safe.

 

  • Naho, Alissa, Naiel, Genvieve, Foster, Nash and Peyton are all safe.

 

  • Toby and Sohan are in the bottom two, with Toby going home.

 

  • More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
%
Sad
Sad
%
Excited
Excited
%
Sleepy
Sleepy
%
Angry
Angry
%
Surprise
Surprise
%
About Sammi Turano 4642 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)