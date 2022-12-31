0 0

Read Time: 27 Second

Pope Benedict XVI Dead at 95

Sad news for the world today. Pope Benedict XVI has died. He was 95 years old. He had served from 2005-2013, stepping down when his health began to decline.

The Vatican released the following statement to the media:

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.”

No further information was available as of press time. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com