Pope Benedict XVI Dead at 95

December 31, 2022

0 0
Sad news for the world today. Pope Benedict XVI has died. He was 95 years old. He had served from 2005-2013, stepping down when his health began to decline.

The Vatican released the following statement to the media:

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.”

No further information was available as of press time. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

