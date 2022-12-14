0 0

So You Think You Can Dance Judge Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead at 40

A shocking loss for the world of dance and entertainment. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was known for being a part of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died. He was 40 years old.

TMZ was the first to report the news, saying that the Magic Mike XXL alum died by suicide. Out of respect for the family, TVGrapevine will not go into specifics.

His wife, former SYTYCD and DWTS dancer Allison Holker confirmed the news in a statement she released via People Magazine.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison, 34, began. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

